Knox lights up Super Diski

HARARE - Zimbabwe striker Knox Mutizwa is the toast of the South Africa Absa Premiership after scoring a wonder goal in Golden Arrows’ 2-0 win over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Mutizwa scored what many are already calling the contender for Goal of the Season.

The first round of the 2018-19 Super Diski season had been billed around the blockbuster clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

With Warriors star Khama Billiat having switched from the Brazilians to Naturena, many hoped that this would be the marquee game of the weekend.

However, it turned into a dumb squib with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw with the main highlight of the being Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s post-match comments over the man-of-the match awarded to Billiat.

On that same day, it also marked the beginning of Kaitano Tembo’s reign as SuperSport United’s coach as they went down 2-0 away to Cape Town City FC.

Later on Saturday evening, another Zimbabwean Tapuwa Kapini stole the limelight during the 1-1 draw between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates.

Highlands Park were on the back foot throughout the game as they failed to register a single shot on target while relying on Kapini’s bravery between the sticks.

The Lions of the North were handed a surprise lead in the 15th minute when Pirates defender Gladwin Shitolo scored an embarrassing own goal following a howler by goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

Pirates rallied back before eventually finding the equaliser in the second half through Justin Shonga’s penalty kick.

With the big hitters and early favourites all failing to shine on the opening day, the stage was then perfectly set up for Mutizwa and his Golden Arrows teammates to do the business on Sunday when they took on Maritzburg in the KwaZulu Natal derby.

After a cagey affair, Mutizwa gave Abafana Besthende the lead in the 71st minute when he scored a stunner after he was set up by winger Danny Venter.

The former Highlanders forward controlled the pass with his chest first before producing an acrobatic finish that gave United goalkeeper Richard Ofori no chance.

SuperSport TV commentator Mark Gleeson was lost for superlatives as he described the wonder goal by the Zimbabwean forward.

“That is special! Knox Mutizwa with a phenomenal goal; the dance is no near as good as the goal,” Gleeson screamed into the ears of millions of fans watching the match as Mutizwa wheeled off in celebration.

“Superbly struck! Off the chest and then the overhead kick; what a stunning, stunning effort.”

Even social media went crazy as people used different superlatives to describe the strike by the Zimbabwean.

“Two goal of season contenders in first game of @OfficialPSL season. Knox Mutizwa & Roland Putsche. @CapeTownCityFC — Putsche strike reminded of Pavard for France at @FIFAWorldCup. @goldenarrowsfc1’ Knox of @Cristiano for @realmadrid against @juventusfc in @ChampionsLeague,” Cape Town-based football journalist David Minchella wrote on Twitter.

Diski Football Battles are already tipping Mutizwa for the Fifa Puskas Award.

“Monday Motivaton goes to @goldenarrowsfc1 striker Knox Mutizwa for his outrageous effort against @MaritzburgUtd! Puskas Award nomination loading.”