Harare to construct eco-tourism centre

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) is set to construct an eco-tourism and conservation centre in Milton Park in partnership with Milblue Investments.

According to minutes from an environmental management committee meeting, the eco-tourism centre will include a botanical garden park, mini golf course, recreational garden and limited wildlife.

The idea to come up with the park came as Harare noticed that most of their recreational facilities had been run-down by lack of maintenance caused by financial constraints.

“The director of works (Zvenyika Chawatama) recommended and it was resolved that council supports the proposed use on Milton Park Open Space for eco-tourism and conservation centre botanical gardens with limited wildlife, mini-golf course and recreational garden subject to the following conditions,”

“HCC shall offer a lease to the applicant (Milblue Investments) and shall have the right to terminate the lease should the project generate into a nuisance upon giving the developer a six months’ notice,” read part of the minutes.

Chawatama said before the project goes ahead, council and Milblue would have to conduct an environmental impact assessment of any work on the proposed site.

He said the two partners would also have to get guidelines from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) on how to keep animals and proper fencing would be erected as the site would be in a residential area.

The director of works said adequate parking shall be provided within the confines of the property and all buildings within the conservatory should adhere to strict pans approved by the city’s planning department.

“A supervisory board comprising of HCC, Environmental Management Board, ZimParks, Harare Wetlands Trust and Milblue Investments shall be established and the board’s mandate shall be to ensure that the developer is operating within the agreed parameters.

“The proposed use shall at all times confirm to the requirements of the director of health services, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” Chawatama said.

The proposed new recreational park comes as Greenwood Park opened recently to the public after having been closed for more than a year.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme had earlier said the city was looking into investors who wanted to partner with council for reviving the recreational parks.