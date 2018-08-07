Eureka has an indicated resource of 1,08 million ounces.

Financial Gazette  •  7 August 2018 1:04PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - According to Prelea, Eureka has seen over $30 million in investment since the late 1990s, and he wants to start production as soon as possible, telling Proactive the mine could be producing “in six months, if not in 12”.

Aside from metals, Vast is also dipping its toe into the diamonds sector, teaming up with Botswana Diamonds to investigate opportunities in Zimbabwe.

A memorandum of understanding will see the two companies exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in Zimbabwe and to form a special purpose jointly owned company to develop and exploit anything they find.

With such a diverse offering on the table, Prelea is hoping that the group’s attractiveness as an investment will continue to increase.

“We’re now trying to find that balance between production volumes and cost efficiencies and profitability, and we’re continuing to do that,” he said.

“We could potentially become a much better investment destination for the institutional investors … and we would also like to broaden our horizon with our retail investors,” he said.

— The Financial Gazette

 

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media