Chi-Town group releases album

CHITUNGWIZA - Chitungwiza based sungura outfit Zim-Select, led by Innocent Mpala, has just released an eight-track album titled Kulya Kwenzebe.

The eight-track album comprise Umfazo Muntu (Ndebele), a song which encourages people to stay away from married women no matter how beautiful they are, Uigona Balayi (Nambya) which focuses on the old saying that charity begins at home — a mother lets a child on untoward behaviour now she can no longer control her and Ughetto Elder among other hits.

All songs on the album were composed by Mpala and produced by Lovemore Gunda while Hojobwe Records marketed and distributed it.

Shepherd Mapondo — who manages the group said; “We have a new album Kulya Kwenzebe. It is an exciting offering and fans can sample songs from the new album at our shows. We usually play at Welcome every Friday and at times we also get the Saturday slot.”

Zim-Select comprises Mpala, who plays the lead guitar, bassists Pios Chuma and Wellie Mazvimbakupa, Dennis Mupariwa (drums) and Andy Maduwa (rhythm).

Last Friday, Zim-Select were at Welcome Night Club at Makoni Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza where they kept revellers on their feet with hits from Kulya Kwenzebe and tracks from their other albums.

The bulk of their fans — mostly past their youth — enjoyed golden oldies from various Zimbabwean, African and international groups.

They were taken down memory lane to hits from Mulemena Boys, Leonard Dembo, Jonah Moyo’s Devera Ngwena Jazz Band, Simon Chimbetu and the Marxist Brothers, Ketai Muchawaya, John Chibadura, Pengaudzoke among others.

The crowd emotionally connected with the music and sang along, making the whole show participatory where the patrons and the band shared yesteryear experiences through song and dance.

Mpala appealed to the group’s fans to continue supporting them. “Hatinete kurova magitari, uye tinotenda vatsigiri vedu, chinangwa chedu kufadza vanhu (We will not tire from playing music and we thank our fans for the support; our aim is to entertain people.”

“We play here (Welcome) every Friday and at times if we are lucky, we actually get shows elsewhere. We have five albums to our name since the time we were known as Tobelani Boys,” bassist Chuma said on the sidelines of the Makoni show.