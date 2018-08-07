Chamisa announces way forward today

HARARE - MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa is today expected to announce the steps he is going to take in his bid to overturn results of the just-ended polls.

Asked yesterday at a press conference when the MDC is going to court with the issue of presidential results, Chamisa spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said his boss will tell the nation the way forward today.

“The president has put a legal team together he will release a statement tomorrow (today). If you look at the data released by Zec you will see that there is glaring evidence...

“We do not have to put our eggs in one basket, we have many strategies. He has got a basket of approaches he is going to take.

“I cannot give the exact constituencies. I can tell that we have tallied most of the provinces and have been left with only one province.”