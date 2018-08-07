Chamisa announces way forward today

STAFF REPORTER  •  7 August 2018 12:43PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa is today expected to announce the steps he is going to take in his bid to overturn results of the just-ended polls.

Asked yesterday at a press conference when the MDC is going to court with the issue of presidential results, Chamisa spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said his boss will tell the nation the way forward today.

“The president has put a legal team together he will release a statement tomorrow (today). If you look at the data released by Zec you will see that there is glaring evidence...

“We do not have to put our eggs in one basket, we have many strategies. He has got a basket of approaches he is going to take.

“I cannot give the exact constituencies. I can tell that we have tallied most of the provinces and have been left with only one province.”

Comments (2)

But Chamisa must deliver the girl first to the president-elect now that Mnangagwa has already got more that 5% of the vote,he could be caught with a lie in his mouth if he fails.Then will approach the courts with all other arguments

addmore gudo - 7 August 2018

@gudo uri dofo rakadzidza even uri 1 u dont count as 1% so shut up kutaura kwausina kuswera

g40 - 7 August 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media