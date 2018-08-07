Bosso, DeMbare have to wait

HARARE - Castle Lager Premiership giants Dynamos and Highlanders will have to wait a little bit longer before they can meet in their eagerly-anticipated reverse tie after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) yesterday once again postponed the country’s biggest fixture on the calendar.

While other Premiership matches will go ahead as scheduled, the DeMbare, Bosso match will not take place with the PSL not giving a clear explanation on the reasons to shelve the high profile match for the second straight week.

The two teams were set to clash at Barbourfields Stadium this weekend but to the disappointment of fans, the match will not go ahead, according to PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

“It’s due to some logistical issues. We will advise in due course when it will be played,” Bare told the Daily News yesterday.

With matches pitting Highlanders and Dynamos usually characterised by tensions between the two sets of supporters, violence usually breaks out before, during or after their encounters.

At the moment, Zimbabwe is on the edge following violent protests that left seven people dead in Harare last week after the disputed presidential election results.

Meanwhile, Harare City will get the ball rolling when the league resumes with a clash against basement side Mutare City Rovers at Rufaro Stadium this Friday.

The Sunshine Boys currently sit seventh on the log table with 31 points from 20 matches and will be desperate to end a three-game winless streak having registered three straight draws.

Current log leaders FC Platinum travel to Barbourfields for a date against Bulawayo City on Saturday while second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars welcome Nichrut FC at Baobab Stadium on the same day.

CAPS United will resume their rivalry with Black Rhinos at Rufaro on Saturday while ZPC Kariba host Triangle United at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Title aspirants Chicken Inn will travel to Zvishavane to face troubled Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium on Sunday with Yadah FC taking on Herentals at Rufaro.

Fixtures:

Friday: Harare City v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro)

Saturday: Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Nichrut (Baobab),

Sunday: Yadah v Herentals

(Rufaro), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields, Postponed)