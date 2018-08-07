Beach Soccer suspends Jonga

HARARE - Aspiring Beach Soccer Zimbabwe (BSZ) president Marshall Jonga has been suspended from running during this Thursday’s election to choose the executive committee.

The incumbent BSZ president Jospeh Musariri accused Jonga of flaunting a number of statutes during his campaign trail.

“...following a decision of the Board meeting on 27 July, 2018, hereby informs you that you have been suspended from all beach soccer activities,” Musariri wrote to Jonga at the weekend.

“Your suspension, which is in terms of the BSZ constitution Article 40(5) and is with immediate effect is on account of the following:

“Communicating with Zifa without authority. Providing malicious information to the print media about beach soccer leadership.

“Your allegations of misappropriation of beach soccer funds...

Musariri added that Jonga will be furnished with a detailed charge sheet and is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing soon.

“Meanwhile, you are requested not to visit any beach soccer offices or to conduct any activities associated with the sport of beach soccer, including transacting any business on behalf of BSZ during your period of suspension,” Musariri said.

In an interview with the Daily News last month, Jonga had vowed to turn around the sport which has largely remained under-developed since its establishment in 2011.

“Beach Soccer has been around for the past seven years but nothing really has been done to develop the sport.

“So if voted into office, the first thing will be to put the right people in the right positions so that we can move forward,” Jonga said.

“We need hard working people, people with vision. Beach Soccer is not even a complicated sport.

“The moment you talk of Beach Soccer, people start to think of beaches and other stuff but we have so many places where we can have infrastructure for the sport.”

“Money is actually there at Fifa and we just need to put our house in order and apply for the funds.

“My hope is that after a certain period, we will be able to host African tournaments in the country.”