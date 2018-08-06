Zimbos free to demonstrate: Jackson

HARARE - American civil rights activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson, says any dispute in the recent election should be addressed through the legal system in an open and transparent way.

In a congratulatory message to president-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jackson said Zimbabweans should also be free to demonstrate peacefully without intimidation and violence.

“In any election, there will be a winner and a loser. It is vital that the winner wins with grace and the loser accepts defeat with dignity. I also congratulate the overwhelming majority of Zimbabweans who voted in peace, demonstrating their determination to strengthen democracy in their country.

“It was a contested but peaceful election. The people have spoken, and the outcome of their votes must be respected by all,” he said.

Jackson said Mnangagwa now has the task of addressing the pressing issues facing Zimbabwe, including corruption, poverty and unemployment.

“The campaign is over. Now it is time to unite and govern. I appeal to all the political parties to join hands with the elected president in tackling the key issues and rebuilding the country.

“This is the time for healing and unity. Zimbabweans must seize the moment,” Jackson added.