Shabba for DeMbare

HARARE - In a rather surprising development, fading Harare giants Dynamos are set to appoint former Mutare City coach Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa as Lloyd Mutasa’s assistant, the Daily News has learnt.

Takaringofa, who was sacked by Mutare City earlier this season over poor results, is expected to become the Glamour Boys’ assistant coach alongside former juniors coach Lloyd Chigowe.

But it’s still not yet clear whether Chigowe will maintain his position as the other assistant coach or will be demoted back to the juniors.

Mutasa and Chigowe have been working together since June following the sacking of Biggie Zuze in June, who had temporarily replaced Mutasa due to the team’s poor run of form.

The former Dynamos midfielder was temporarily relieved of his duties in May after only ten rounds of action, a period which saw the fading Harare giants amassing a paltry nine points and had to be replaced by Zuze, who failed to transform the team before being shown the exit.

Mutasa was re-hired exactly two weeks after being fired but since his return, the Glamour Boys have failed to shift into another gear leaving the club’s executive feeling the need to beef up their technical department by at least bringing in another coach in the mix.

And it emerged Mutasa has since recommended Takaringofa to become his assistant, a worrying decision to the club’s supporters, who are questioning his credentials.

Already, the club’s fans are not convinced with the current technical bench led by Mutasa and the Daily News understands Takaringofa could be appointed as early as this week.

While no club official could immediately confirm, sources close to the development say Takaringofa’s appointment is imminent.

“Takaringofa is coming to join Dynamos as an assistant to Mutasa. He was actually recommended by Mutasa to the executive.

“What is not clear is the position of Chigowe because Mutasa is a bit skeptical about him,” a source told the Daily News.

The Glamour Boys are experiencing a nightmarish season, languishing in the relegation zone.

That poor run to the season saw Mutasa being temporarily sacked before sensationally bouncing back while club president Kenni Mubaiwa stepped down from his position citing differences with club board chairperson Benard Marriot Lusengo.

Since the resumption of the second half of the season, the Glamour Boys are winless in three matches having managed two draws and a defeat which left them 13th on the log table with 22 points from 20 matches three shy of Nichrut who occupy the last relegation slot.

With DeMbare struggling for form speculation surrounding Mutasa’s future has escalated with each fresh setback and, despite the new leadership issuing a public backing of the coach recently, rumours that the hierarchy’s patience is running out have refused to die down.

And following a two-week break which paved way for national elections; DeMbare will resume their campaign with a tough visit to Bulawayo to face bitter rivals Highlanders.

Dynamos will be hoping their newly-signed quartet of veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha, Denver Mukamba, Brett Amidu and Munashe Kaseke will bring the spark that has been missing.

Nkhatha came in as a free agent after released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Supersport United following the expiry of his contract last month.

The 32-year-old also played for Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in South Africa having arrived in the Absa Premiership in 2007 when he signed from CAPS FC and is now expected to form a partnership with Kaseke upfront for DeMbare.

Amidu is coming on loan from FC Platinum until the end of the season while Mukamba is rejoining after CAPS United chose to end his loan deal over bad attitude.