Moyo appointed Nacz boss

HARARE - The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has announced the appointment of Nicholas Moyo as its new director with effect from this month.

He replaces Elvas Mari who stepped down in April this year.

Announcing the latest development, Nacz board chairperson Herbert Chimhundu, said Moyo’s appointment was on a performance contract for a period of five years to July 31, 2023.

“This appointment is being made after completion of due processes in terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Act (Chapter 25:07). The selection process, which was open and highly competitive, started in May 2018 and was concluded recently,” Chimhundu said.

Moyo is expected to lead Nacz and to galvanise support for implementation of the new strategic plan of the council for the period 2018-2022.

The plan entails the transformation of Nacz into a net revenue generator and financial contributor, not only to the development of the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe, but also to employment generation and gross domestic product.

Moyo is not new to the council as he has been involved with it in other positions since 2000.

He joined Nacz in 2000 as the provincial arts administrator for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North, rising to the level of assistant director (arts promotion and development in December 2006).

Thereafter, he was appointed the deputy director, a position he held for the past seven years.

Moyo has 26 years of continuous experience in arts management with 12 years at senior management level.

Over the years, he has demonstrated strengths in leadership, team building and general management, programme management, project planning and management, financial management, organisational development, and strategic planning and review.