MISA slams media censor

HARARE - MISA Zimbabwe has slammed the army for attempting to censor journalists during Wednesday’s demonstration in the capital by ordering them to switch off their video recording equipment and cameras.

In a statement, Misa Zimbabwe said the right to access information and media freedom as provided for in the Constitution remains fundamental as the nation and the world deserves to know about what is happening in the southern African nation.

“Misa Zimbabwe also reminds media practitioners to employ the profession’s safety and security measures while covering hostile situations,” it said.

“Media practitioners are advised to also utilise the Misa JournoSOS App as well as the Misa Panic Button App in the event of any violations. Misa Zimbabwe staff is also on standby to assist media practitioners injured or arrested in the line of duty. The Misa Hotline is 0784 437 338,” added Misa.

Riots broke out in Harare on Wednesday after MDC supporters protested delays in the release of presidential election results, resulting in government deploying the army to quell the demonstrations.