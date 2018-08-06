Inquiry into sale of State land begin

HARARE - The commission of inquiry into the sale of State land which was sworn in in February will be visiting six provinces as part of their inquiry into the sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2005.

In a press statement yesterday secretary of the commission Virginia Mabhiza gave notice of the visits also inviting anyone with information and evidence regarding the sales to contact the commission.

“The commission of inquiry into the sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2005 wishes to advise all beneficiaries of state land handed over for urban development since 2005 that the commission will undertake preliminary visits to provinces and with the view to interface with such beneficiaries pertaining to the following: People who bought state land handed over for urban development; double or multiple allocations; people who have been allocated stands on space meant for the building of schools, clinics, roads, recreation sites; people who have been displaced of prejudiced in any way by re-allocation, surveying and or re-pegging of stands,” Mabhiza said.

“People of the above category who have been threatened, harassed, victimised or forced to pay subscriptions or rentals or to vacate stands against their will and without due process; Any other information pertaining to illegal State land transactions known to them.”

“The commission of inquiry advance team will be in the following six provinces during the following periods; Manicaland August 6-10, Masvingo- August 13-17, Mat South August 20-22, Bulawayo Metro August 23-29, Mat North- August 29-30, and Midlands-September 3-6.”

Those with information pertaining to the issue have also been invited to get in touch with the commission.