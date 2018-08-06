Guruve Marimba wins Chibuku Neshamwari finals

MUTARE - Guruve Marimba Dance Group emerged winners in this year’s edition of Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Competition national finals after outshining other nine groups from the country’s provinces here on Saturday.

The Mutare showground hosted the glamorous event which saw the Mashonaland Central group winning the grand prize of $7 000 and tickets to China after showcasing a flawless dinhe dance meant to praise ancestors.

Guruve Marimba won ahead of jerusarema-mbende ensemble Makarekare from Mashonaland East and Matabeleland South’s Bolamba Arts who walked away with $5 000 and $3 000 after being adjudicated first and second runner-ups respectively.

The Bolamba Arts showcased Tsutsube a Tswana dance.

Other groups that featured on Saturday are Chabvondoka Zambia Gure Club from Mashonaland West, Maramuro Agure from Harare, Simunye Arts from Matabeleland North, Dhuma Tasangana Arts from Manicaland, Dzimba Dzemabwe Group from Masvingo, Khaya Arts from Bulawayo and Mbada Arts from Midlands.

All the participating groups gave enthralling acts to justify why they were in the national finals.

While traditional dance was the main menu for the day, the event was graced by Zimdancehall musician Winky D who gave a remarkable performance.

On the event, contemporary dancers also fought for supremacy in the national finals.

Ballerinas — Peter and Vain were judged best in the contemporary dance category and they got the grand prize of $3 000 and a trip to China.

Chosen and Forgotten Tribe were first and second runner-ups and were awarded $2 000 and $1 000 correspondingly.

Founded in 1963, Chibuku Neshamwari is sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and co-ordinated by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.

Bulawayo group Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble were the winners of last year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance competition held at White City Stadium in the second largest city.

Harare’s Culture Warriors and How Mine Chioda from Matabeleland South were adjudicated first and second runner-ups respectively.