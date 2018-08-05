Exciting events galore this summer

HARARE - Summer season is upon us! It is this time again when most of the exciting showbiz events take place.

The summer will see annual events that include Harare Agricultural Show, Miss World Zimbabwe pageant, Harare International Carnival, Miss Tourism pageant and Braai Festival courtesy of Delta Beverages among others roar into life.

Next week, entertainment lovers will be in for a treat in Zvishavane as the small mining town hosts its inaugural three-day braai and beer festival.

The event will take place at Club Warehouse on August 9 through to 11.

Larissa Makahamadze who is organising said all is set for the event.

“It a festival meant to enjoy three facets of entertainment: modelling, music and braai. The festival is also meant to welcome the summer season.

“Most of the enthralling entertainment events are concentrated in cities such as Harare and Bulawayo hence the three-day festival is meant to give small towns a chance to enjoy happiness,” said one of the event organisers.

End of this month, Harare will host the annual Harare Agricultural Show which is pencilled for August 27 to September 1.

On this year’s edition of Harare Agricultural Show, the organisers have partnered with 2 Kings Entertainment for concerts.

The 2 Kings Entertainment has made its name in showbiz industry by organising high profile gigs featuring international musicians such as Morgan Heritage, Davido and Diamond Platinumz among others.

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso is one of the musicians confirmed to perform at this year’s edition of Harare Agricultural Show.

The country’s leading beauty pageant Miss World Zimbabwe and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) will be held on the same date, on September 8.

Miss World Zimbabwe will be held in Harare at the Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course while the MTZ is pencilled for Bulawayo.

In the first week of October the country will witness Harare International Carnival which was postponed from July as it “clashed” with the harmonised election held on July 30.

The carnival was supposed to be held on July 17 to 21.

On September 28 to 30, the country will host another exciting edition of Shoko Festival which is running under the theme of Peace in The Hood.

The event is one of the country’s longest running urban culture festivals courtesy of Magamba Network.

Though details about the Castle Lager National Braai Day are still sketchy, the event is usually held on the last Saturday of October.

Last year, the day was celebrated at Old Hararians Sports Club and more than 15 000 kg of meat was braaied, surpassing the previous year’s record of

12 000 kg.

The proceeds of the event will go towards charity.