Zec results within our projections, says Zesn

HARARE - An Independent Zimbabwean election monitoring group yesterday said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s announced presidential election official results are consistent with their projections.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said the percent vote for each candidate as officially announced by the Zec fall within its Sample-Based Observation (SBO) estimated ranges.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa polled 50,8 percent, the SBO had given him an estimate rage of 48,7 percent to 52,7 percent with a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

While MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa polled 44,3 percent according to Zec, the SOB had given him an estimated range of 43,8 percent to 47,8 percent.

“Zec’s announced official results are consistent with the SBO projections,” the largest local observer group in Zimbabwe said.

Zesn, which deployed over 6 500 observers to every ward, constituency, district and province of the country, with 750 out of these being SBO observers, witnessed the entire voting and counting process at sampled polling stations and recorded the official result as announced by the polling officials.

“The percent vote for each candidate as officially announced by the Zec fall within the SBO estimated ranges. Because the SBO estimated range for the leading candidate falls above and below 50 percent, the SBO cannot definitively confirm whether or not there should have been a run-off,” the press statement said.

The observer group, made up of 38 non-governmental organisations, called upon the Zec to urgently release on its website polling station level results for all elections, including the presidential election, to enhance transparency and accountability.

The Zec website is currently down, having been hacked and defaced.

“This is even more important given concerns raised by some stakeholders about the process,” Zesn said in its statement.

“We encourage all Zimbabweans to be peaceful and if there are any disputes related to this electoral process, the aggrieved parties should seek peaceful redress and exercise restraint.

“Zesn also calls upon security forces to avoid being heavy handed in their efforts to restore order. Zesn will continue to observe the post-electoral environment in pursuit of its mandate of promoting democratic electoral processes in Zimbabwe.”