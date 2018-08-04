Ramaphosa congratulates ED

HARARE - South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday called President Emmerson Mnangagwa and affirmed their commitment to a South Africa-Zimbabwe strategic partnership, Union Buildings said.

Mnangagwa was due to be sworn in after securing a lean victory over MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, polling 50,8 percent against his main challenger’s 44,3 percent.

The election is the first since despot Robert Mugabe was ousted in a defacto military coup last November, ending his 37-year iron-fisted rule.

“HE, ... Ramaphosa, ... the chairperson of Sadc (South African Development Community) has called and congratulated ... Mnangagwa on his election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, following elections held on July 30, 2018,” Union Buildings said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, who came to power in February after the African National Congress ousted Jacob Zuma, appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law.

Chamisa rejected the results saying the electoral commission must release “proper and verified” results of the ballot.

“The Zec scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable.

“Zec denied our election agent access to results before announcement. Zec must release proper & verified results endorsed by parties.

“The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling,” Chamisa said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Mnangagwa said he was humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.

“Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams,” he said. “This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity and love, and together build a new Zimbabwe for all!”

Ramaphosa, who took over as chair of the regional body Sadc in March, also congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for conducting a peaceful election as declared by the Sadc Election Observation Mission and other election observer missions.

Observers said the presidential, parliamentary and municipal vote was peaceful and orderly and opened the door to strengthen the country’s democracy.

Ramaphosa expressed his concern about the violence that occurred on August 1 which resulted in the tragic death of six people.

The six were killed when MDC protests prompted the military to intervene, taking over public order duties from the police, and using live rounds to disperse protests over alleged vote rigging.

Mnangagwa blamed the MDC for the sad loss of life, saying “it is not entirely true protesters were not armed.”

Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor, blamed Zimbabwe’s “violent government”, saying: “We have unarmed civilians being attacked. Is that normal even in a banana republic?”

Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.

“. . . Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president-elect, Mnangagwa to enhance the historical, political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic cooperation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries,” the SA Presidency said in a statement.



