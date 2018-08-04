Mujuru's time to shine

HARARE - With the 2018 edition of the Nationals bodybuilding and fitness championships set for Milton Park’s Sharon School on September 29 drawing closer, a lot of interest has been generated among the senior men athletes.

The event promises to be a thriller with both past and current bodybuilders interestingly having raised their hands to be counted ahead of the event set for the Harare school’s Jubilee Hall.

One of the finest bodybuilding scouts, Tarirai Chirume argued that he had found the next Chenai Mambwere.

He believes he has done his part as a servant of the industry by developing another athlete who would emulate Mambwere by winning the nationals five years after dominating a Novice competition.

“I will be busy with work. May you please take care of Gari(kayi Mujuru).

“I just want you to make him feel at home. It’s his first competition. I believe he will do serious damage,” said Chirume.

These were the words of the coolest bodybuilder of his generation, Chirume.

Mujuru competed and conquered beating the likes of 2017 Ironman champion, Blessing Saunyama in the process.

Chirume had just unleashed a future champion.

Novice 2013 came and went.

He did the Nationals the same year in the lightweight division and came third behind ageless Isaac “Sugar” Chimuchenga and Lovemore Munyamana.

Although he did not conquer, he left the stage with a gait of a champion.

From that day, he is yet to place outside the top three at the Nationals. Furthermore he is yet to sit out of the Nationals since 2013. This makes him one of the most consistent athletes alongside Munyamana, Ndumiso Dlodlo and Champion “Mbewe” Chienderamwano.

In 2018, Mujuru placed third at the Arnold Classic Africa competition making him only the second athlete to have placed in the top three in a senior men bodybuilding division at an IFBB competition rated international. He joins big Paul Goredema in that elite league.

There are respected voices who believe that Mujuru may have what it takes to compete and conquer at the Nationals.

However, the situation is made complicated by the fact that Ndumiso decided not to turn pro in the Elite division so did Nigel Maphosa.

Maphosa believes he has unfinished business while the “Big Dog” Dlodlo wants to prove that the 2017 triumph was not a fluke.

Juandre Nel is also expected to compete making this year’s festival a completely unpredictable competition. Unconfirmed reports are also saying that Vincent Kandiyero and Chimuchenga may step on stage this year.

The usual culprit, Edward Mutero will definitely cause all sorts of problems because he is extremely dangerous. However, the biggest question is as follows: Is it Gari’s time now?

— SPORTS WRITER/NFZBBF