Mahachi relishes Pirates challenge

HARARE - Over the years South Africa’s Absa Premiership giants Orlando Pirates have proved to be a difficult base for Zimbabwean players.

Most Zimbabwean players who played for the Buccaneers have struggled to establish themselves as first-teamers while some disappeared into obscurity.

Innocent Chikoya, Edelbert Dinha, Gilbert Mushangazhike, Ralph Matema, Takesure Chinyama and Tendai Ndoro are some of the local players to have had a rare opportunity of playing for one of South Africa’s biggest clubs and all had frustrating experiences.

Warriors winger Kuda Mahachi became the latest local player to join the difficult terrain after joining the Sea Robbers ahead of the 2018/19 which gets underway today.

Mahachi completed his move to the Mayfair side from Golden Arrows, where he spent the last three seasons after initially impressing on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Highlanders and Chicken Inn winger arrived in South Africa in 2014, and made just 16 appearances after scoring on his Sundowns debut, before falling out of favour with coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 24-year-old then went on to make a name for himself with Abafana Bes’thende, where he managed 12 goals in 79 appearances, playing a key role in their attacking set-up. Mahachi is now determined to reverse a worrying trend by shining at the Buccaneers under Micho Sredojevic.

“First, when I arrived in South Africa and I was playing for Sundowns I think I was still young and I had fear because I came from Zimbabwe into the PSL,” Mahachi told South Africa’s local media.

“Then when I went to Golden Arrows, I started expressing myself, and now it’s an honour for me to join a club like Orlando Pirates, whom I understand has a rich history.

“So, I need to continue from where I left off last season and work even harder because we’ve got great coaches like Micho and Rhulani, who always want more.”

Mahachi also took time to reflect on his time when he arrived at Sundowns.

“As a player, sometimes it can come that you are hot (on form) and people are expecting more, but when you get into a new environment you need to adjust,” he said.

“So, I had fear because I was seen playing with top players like Surprise Moriri, Teko Modise, Anthony Laffor, Elias Pelembe, I can name them …

“But, for me, I didn’t expect to play with them at that time. Now I’m matured after three seasons at Arrows, and I now know how the PSL works.”

Joining Pirates, for Mahachi is a dream come true.

“I wanted to play for Pirates since I was young, so I’m happy for this (move),” said Mahachi.

“Every time I wake up, I go to work and I enjoy it because Orlando Pirates is a big club, and everyone wants to play for a big club, so I’m happy to be here.

“Pirates is now my home. We’ve got a good team and we’ve had a good pre-season, so we are waiting for our first game.”

At Pirates, Mahachi will be competing for places with the likes of Mpho Makola, Vincent Pule and Luvuyo Memela but the former Highlanders winger seems unfazed.

“As a player you have to work hard to earn your place, so I need to work hard. I know everyone loves this team, so I need to work hard as a player so the fans can be happy,” said Mahachi.