ED must engage Chamisa on way forward

BULAWAYO - As the country digests news that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has defeated MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa in the presidential election, an announcement that the opposition leader has said he will not accept as they did not have the opportunity to verify the figures, our Bulawayo staff writer Jeffrey Muvundusi yesterday took to the streets to hear the people’s view.

Abigail Moyo, 30

personally, my first big wish is for the government to address the cash crisis in this country. We need cash to be accessible in our banks and also we need our own currency. They need to open industries, we have Belmont and Kelvin but now they are a ghost site. I think it’s time to put politics aside and be human enough to consider the development of this country.

All opposition parties that took part should be engaged on the way forward.

Earnest Madlenya, 33

The government must curb looting of resources. We need to have a government that is able to deliver to their promises that they were making during the rallies. However, they need to engage and reconcile with the opposition. As much as they can say they defeated Chamisa in the elections, one thing they must know is that there is power in unity. Look at how the GNU changed our economy some few years ago. After it disbanded, the economy went back to its knees.

Trust Chemhuru, 44

Personally, I would like to congratulate the president for his victory. Well, Chamisa is not happy with the results but what we want now is the way forward for the good of this country.

Let’s have political will in solving the problems of this country. We have suffered enough. The major focus should be on the economy, we need jobs and cash problems should be the president’s top priority. I sincerely hope that Mnangagwa will implement all the mega deals he signed

Luckson Pasipanodya, 36

The government has to make sure the country adopts its own currency as a matter of urgency. The issue of employment needs to be dealt with. They have to exorcise the ghost that has been harbouring in the dumped industrial sites for so many years. Above all, there is need for Mnangagwa to honestly engage the MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, so that the country moves forward with clear signs of development. Both of them have something to contribute to this economy.

Prudence Ndlovu, 35

The new government should work for the people and not continue fattening the pockets of those in higher offices, stop partisan distribution of resources where only those who are Zanu PF benefit. We need to have the Bulawayo industries kick again and get jobs. Personally, I think Zanu PF should be smart enough and stop being stubborn and talk to the MDC Alliance leadership. Nelson Chamisa has the support of the urbanites and the economically-active population, he cannot be ignored.

Cynthia Manda, 26

We want to see industries in Bulawayo being revived. The reason why people in urban areas did not vote for Zanu PF is because of the years they have given us these false promises especially when they want our votes. When Mnangagwa came in he said he was going to revive the economy but check the cost of living has been going up, fuel, groceries are unnecessarily up. I just hope the government addresses that or we once again brace for another five years of suffering under Zanu PF.