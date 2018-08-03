We're in talks with Chamisa: ED

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he is in talks with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa following the mayhem that rocked central Harare on Wednesday.

This comes after government unleashed soldiers on civilians who were demonstrating against perceived bias by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in the manner in which they handled the just-ended harmonised elections.

In a statement yesterday, Mnangagwa said he was communicating with the youthful opposition leader to try and calm the volatile situation.

“We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear.

“Together, we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount. This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together,” Mnangagwa said.

However, the MDC Alliance leader said he was not willing to meet Mnangagwa.

“I have not seen Mnangagwa’s emissaries like he is claiming on twitter. I am not going to meet with Mnangagwa because there is no meeting pencilled but what I can say is that I got a call from Home Affairs minister (Obert Mpofu) who claimed to have been phoning on behalf of Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga to say that we have to restrain people from being violent.

“I then told them that these people are normal citizens not necessarily MDC supporters. I am sure a lot of people who were victims are not MDC supporters,” said Chamisa.

The 40-year-old presidential aspirant also said it was unfortunate if people believed Mnangagwa’s claim that he was responsible for causing the violence in Harare.

“Look at the situation, we have an unarmed civilian who is going about his business and is attacked by live ammunition, is that normal even in a banana republic? In any case, there is no justification to kill people even if they were violent because two wrongs do not make a right,” he said.

Chamisa said they have held several peaceful demonstrations in the past because they are peace-loving as a party and as Zimbabweans.

“There is no reason to show restraint because it has always been there … but we have a very violent government and that is what we must be focusing on. I am surprised that Mnangagwa, instead of apologising and telling us who instructed the soldiers to shoot … I don’t believe that it is an individual responsible but government. Who gave the instructions to kill these innocent civilians, who have been arrested? How am I responsible for the killings as if I command an army?” Chamisa who rose to lead the MDC following the death of the party’s founding father Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year, questioned.

“We want our citizens to be calm. People have to show love. But we should warn the government to exercise restraint and show restraint. They are trying to massage the results,” Chamisa added.

This was after Zanu PF swept to an unassailable lead in Parliament, a result that the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance claims is not reflective of the will of the people, alleging that it was manipulated by Zec, the election management body whose partiality has been questioned by some international observers such as the European Union.

Mnangagwa said he was carrying out investigations to ascertain what happened on Wednesday.

He also apologised to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the military massacre.