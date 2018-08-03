Traffic cop facing 104 fraud charges nailed

HARARE - An investigating officer yesterday nailed a cop attached to Avondale Police Traffic Section who is answering to 104 counts of fraud and abuse of office after he reportedly cashed-in on motorists’ fines using a fake receipt book.

Investigating Officer Thomas Mabwe who testified in the trial of Claudius Mazvimba, 35, told the court that he copied serial numbers of legitimate fines books and used them to make his personal copy.

“These books were running concurrently but the fake book would be in custody of the accused person. He connived with constables Makuni, Chipokosa, Magomba and Mashayahwaro,” Mabwe said.

“The name of the accused person, officer reciting, fine paid must be the same but in this scenario, after comparing the copies filed in the fake and legit books, the particulars would be different. Even dates would be different.”