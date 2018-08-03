Renowned drummer Vambe dies

HARARE - The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has expressed its condolences to the Vambe family, the arts fraternity and the nation at large on the passing on of talented renowned drummer Douglas Vambe.

Vambe, 64, passed on on July 31, 2018 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“The nation has lost a master practitioner from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe in the safeguarding of Jerusarema Mbende Dance which was proclaimed a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage by Unesco in 2005.

“He was a committee member of the Safeguarding Committee that was established in 2007 to spearhead the protection of the Jerusarema Mbende dance and the committee was chaired by cultural custodian headman Zihute of the Mangwende clan.

“Vambe contributed tremendously in the transmission process of Jerusarema Mbende elements to safeguard the fertility dance that celebrates life.

“Moreover, he promoted the cultural expression by popularising it both locally and internationally.

Vambe kept the dance alive through practicing and imparting the knowledge and skills particularly to youngsters for posterity,” said acting communications and marketing manager, Cathrine Mthombeni.

She added that Vambe also played a vital role in reviving the traditional dance groups that had disbanded and those that needed support through training in Zimbabwe.

“He further displayed his drumming prowess by doing the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s news bulletin drumbeat.

Vambe toured internationally exuding his drumming skills that were always a marvel to many.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe will always cherish his talent, dedication and passion in the Arts and Culture sector particularly in safeguarding Jerusarema Mbende in fulfilment of the 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage by the government of Zimbabwe.”