Premier Soccer League cancels matches

HARARE - Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the eagerly-anticipated battle between Harare giants Dynamos and Highlanders after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) called off this weekend’s fixtures.

Bosso were supposed to host the Glamour Boys this Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium with a bumper crowd expected to attend despite the hike in gate charges.

With matches pitting the Glamour Boys and Bosso usually characterised by violent clashes between supporters in recent times, the league had no choice but to call off this weekend’s action as Zimbabwe is currently on edge.

The streets of Harare were on Wednesday turned into war zones after the Zimbabwe National Army was deployed to disperse MDC Alliance protesters.

The demonstrators were demanding the release of the presidential election results of the poll conducted last Monday. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has a deadline of up to tomorrow to announce the results.

And yesterday the PSL, without giving reasons, issued a statement cancelling all the matches.

The Premier Soccer League, in consultation with its key stakeholders has postponed the Castle Lager PSL match day 21 fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 4 and 5 August 2018,” reads statement from the PSL yesterday.

“We advise on the rescheduled dates in due course. Please not that we will not make any further comments on this.”

This will be the second straight weekend that PSL has had to cancel matches having also shelved last weekend’s matches to pave way for national elections that have since culminated into chaos.

The break is likely to give under-performing Dynamos a chance to work on their shortcomings.

The Glamour Boys have not been firing on all cylinders this season and are winless since the resumption of the second half of the season.

Lloyd Mutasa’s side are in 13th place on the log table with 22 points from 20 matches and are only three points shy the last relegation slot.

During the mid-season transfer window, DeMbare have added former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United forward Kingston Nkhatha.

Nkhatha was released by SuperSport at the end of his contract last season and has been touted as a possible answer to their problems.

DeMbare have also added another striker Munashe Kaseke, who is returning from the United States where he was studying for the past two years.

Apart from Nkhatha and Kaseke, DeMbare have also tied down former midfielders Bret Amidu and Denver Mukamba.

Amidu is coming in on loan from FC Platinum until the end of the season while Mukamba is rejoining after CAPS United chose to end his loan deal early.

Mukamba has been training with the rest of the team since last week while Amidu, only joined up with the squad this week after arriving from Zvishavane.

On the other hand, Bosso are currently in fourth place on the log 35 points from 20 matches with Madinda Ndlovu’s men trailing log leaders FC Platinum by 11 points.

Tomorrow, log leaders FC Platinum had hoped to get back to winning ways as they were supposed to travel to Barbourfields to take on Bulawayo City.

Norman Mapeza’s side has now gone for three games without a win following defeat to ZPC Kariba and two draws with Yadah FC and CAPS United.

Despite that poor run, Pure Platinum Play had remained in first place with 46 points from 20 matches.

The wobble had allowed second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars to close the gap to two points after consecutive wins over Triangle United and Dynamos.

Madamburo were scheduled to host relegation-threatened Nichrut FC at Baobab Stadium tomorrow.



