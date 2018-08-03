Kwekwe to host cricket NYG

KWEKWE - Kwekwe has been entrusted with hosting the Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympic Games (NYG) cricket competition when the event commences in Midlands later this month.

Most of the disciplines will be held in Gweru starting from August 15 until August 27.

“The current position is that the Games will be in Gweru and Kwekwe. Essentially Kwekwe will be for cricket,” SRC spokesperson Tirivashe Nheweyembwa told the Daily News.

The emphasis this year will be on developing sport at grassroots level, hence organisers have decided to have a two-block format for the Games.

“The provinces are going to participate in the Games in two blocks with Block 1 essentially catering for the Under-13 boys and girls in football, athletics, netball and tennis,” Nheweyembwa said.

“This is meant to ensure that those sport codes are developed from grassroots level to the elite and they are part of the podium performance programme that the country adopted some time ago.

“As they finish (U13s), the Under-23 category comprising mainly of the tertiary institutions, security services, agricultural colleges and the Open age group for the Paralympic Games will commence their competitions.

“So far the progress that has been made is satisfactory though there is still some work still to be done but we remain hopeful that come the time of the Games we will be able to able to host the Games with minimum challenges.”

Meanwhile, the organisers have scrapped swimming from this year’s NYG as there are no heated swimming pools in Midlands.

Final competition rules stipulate that the water in the pool must be at least 26 degrees Celsius which is not possible in Gweru.