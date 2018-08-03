Harare City workers threaten strike

HARARE - Thousands of Harare City Council (HCC) workers have threatened to go on strike to force their employer to settle salary arrears stretching four months.

They claim the HCC last paid them in March.

The impending strike comes as outgoing Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni warned the local authority to review high salaries paid to its executives which he said was impacting on delivering effective service delivery.

“The situation is so desperate that the employees are agitating for collective job action, go slow or any other action that would compel the city to pay the salary arrears.

“The worker’s leaders have been fighting very hard to avoid such action. Harare is the window to the nation and any disruptions of services would be adverse to the trajectory the New Dispensation has taken.

“Conversely, any non-payment of wages results in a disgruntled workforce that has a real potential of damaging the country’s reputation and showcasing a Zimbabwe and a capital city that has no adequate services and that is not ready to house all the potential investment,” Harare Municipal Workers Union lawyers, Joel Mambara and Associates, said.

So desperate is the situation that the affected HCC workers have asked government to intervene like “it had done” in previous situations.

In his last press conference, Manyenyeni said since 2013 when government approved the hefty salaries to council executives, the local authority had been collecting rates to pay employees only.