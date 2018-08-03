Central Region D1 resumes

HARARE - Action in the Zifa Central Region Division One League resumes this weekend after a four-week break with the Gweru derby pitting Shesham and TelOne FC tomorrow being the major attraction.

TelOne coach Joel Lupahla is banking on his team’s good away record ahead of the mouth-watering clash at Mkoba Stadium.

“We have never lost away, we have tried our best to draw our away matches; so this time we hope lady luck will smile on us to turn our draws into wins,” the former Warriors’ winger said.

“We are scrambling for every point now so that we end the year in the top four like we have always wanted.”

Lupahla rallied his charges to maintain the good form they had in the first half of the season but bemoaned the long break and believes the better prepared side will carry the bragging rights in the derby.

The last time the two sides met, TelOne FC emerged 3-1 victors to ensure they finish the first half of the season in third place on the log with 18 points.

Shesham currently seat on eighth position on the log, three points adrift of the leading pack and will be looking to close the gap with a victory tomorrow.

The league so far has been very competitive with no clear favourite to win promotion into the top flight with six teams tied on 18 points at the top of the log and only separated by goal difference. Whawha are in first place followed by ZPC Munyati while TelOne are in third.

Tongogara, FC Platinum U19 and Vumbachikwe occupy the next three positions as they are also on 18 points.

Meanwhile, another derby is on the cards in Gwanda on Sunday when Blanket Mine hosts high riding Vumbachikwe.