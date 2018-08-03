Beta XI out to consolidate lead

HARARE - ZIFA Northern Region Division One log leaders Beta XI have a chance to bounce back to winning ways and consolidate their lead when they face a tricky Trojan at Trojan Mine in Bindura tomorrow.

Beta XI saw their lead at the top of the table being reduced to only a single point by second-placed Mushowani Stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Banket United in their last outing.

Prince Kadewere’s charges are on 35 points while Mushowani are on 34 after 18 matches.

Last weekend, the league action in the division was put on hold as the country was holding national harmonised elections.

Beta XI are aware they cannot afford any more slip-ups as they could find themselves in fourth place if Mushowani, Cranborne Bullets and ZRP FC win their respective matches.

Cranborne and ZRP sit third and fourth on the log and are tied on 32 points.

Cranborne have a tough assignment against fifth-placed Golden Valley at 2 Brigade.

The current log leaders travel to Bindura without one of their star players Brian Kadamanja, who is suspended for picking up three yellow cards in the previous matches.

However, Beta XI coach Kadewere is not really worried after adding four players in the just-ended transfer window.

“We are looking forward to the match against Trojan and one thing for sure is that it’s not going to be an easy match,” Kadewere told the Daily News.

“Trojan are a seasoned team, they have been there, done that and it’s even worse they are at home. We just want to take it each game at a time without putting ourselves under any pressure.

“This is our first season in Division One and I think we have done relatively well. Our objective is to fight relegation and we are lucky to be at the top of the table. While we want to survive relegation if the championship presents itself to us, we will go for it.

“We added four new players and we are hoping they will offer us something to keep us going. So we are going there to try and be ourselves. We are expecting an interesting match.”

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Cranborne v Golden Valley (2 Brigade Barracks), Mushowani v DZ Evangel (Chaminuka), Trojan v Beta XI (Trojan Mine), Banket v Harare City Cubs (Kuwadzana Stadium), Chinhoyi v Blue Jets (Chinhoyi Stadium), Al-Buraak v Chegutu (Ellis Robins), Herentals v Karoi (NSS B Arena), Ngezi U 19 v Blue Swallows (Pfupajena)