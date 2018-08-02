Zanu PF bigwigs suffer shocking defeats in parly polls

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  2 August 2018 2:14PM  •  5 comments

HARARE - Many political bigwigs in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu PF suffered shocking defeats in the July 30 National Assembly elections even as votes were still being counted.

Ministers Chris Mutsvangwa, Patrick Chinamasa, his deputy Terrence Mukupe, ex-War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube and Petronella Kagonye lost their parliamentary strongholds.

While the preliminary results from different parts of the country had mostly good news for the ruling Zanu PF, it brought bad news for many top Zanu PF leaders who bit the dust in the polls.

Results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission showed Zanu PF with 144 seats, MDC Alliance 61, the National Patriotic Front one while independent candidate Temba Mliswa snapped the Norton seat.

Notable among the bigwigs who failed to make it into the 9th Parliament are President Mnangagwa‘s special advisor and long-serving Zanu PF stalwart Mutsvangwa who was hammered Mliswa.

Mutsvangwa polled 4 255 votes behind Samuel Matemera of MDC Alliance who polled 7850, while Mliswa won by a massive 16 847.

Ironically Mutsvangwa, who initially lost Zanu PF primary elections before he was controversially declared the bona fide party candidate, had warned that Mnangagwa risked losing the election allegedly because the party’s national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje had failed to handle the internal polls, resulting in disgruntlement.

Another bigwig who lost was former Finance minister Chinamasa, who lost the Makoni Central seat to David Tekeshe of the MDC Alliance. Chinamasa polled 9 256 votes against Tekeshe’s 12 531.

Chinamasa’s deputy,  Mukupe,  was not spared the electoral axe either as he lost the Harare East seat he had won in a by-election in 2014 following Biti’s expulsion from the MDC after he broke away from the then MDC led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.
In Bulawayo’s Makokoba constituency, former War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube polled 3989 to lose to James  Sithole of the MDC-Alliance
who garnered 7 365.

In Mashonaland East province, the minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye was defeated in Goromonzi South by Reuben Chikudo of the MDC Alliance.

Kagonye polled 18 821 while the opposition alliance’s Chikudo managed 34 243 votes. Jaison Passade, the ex-legislator for Mount Pleasant lost the seat to MDC Alliance candidate Samuel
Banda. Banda, who polled 9 357, beat Passade who polled 5 295 and independent candidate and lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere.

 

Comments (5)

What they are saying is - MDC (T +A) got 144 seats and Zanu 61. Its simple to flip them , No?....unless if the soldiers did the voting. A winning party does not KILL PEOPLE.

Lameck Chiwodzo - 2 August 2018

Its clear to see that these elections dont reflect people's voting. The likes to Mukupe and Mutsvangwa were proving to be a liability and an embarrasment so they didnt rig for them. Tshinga Dube was a thorn in the wrong place for the Junta and he too had to be neutralised. So now going fwd they can only get into positions of power or influence due to benevolence and so they will have to tow the line. The Military faction has managed to sideline the war vet faction and capture the lacoste faction as its civilian puppet.

Galore - 2 August 2018

All of ED's allies have been neutralised by the junta. July Moyo, Chinamasa, Mukupe, Mutsvangwa etc. Now Chiwenga has full control to build his own team with a military touch. The 5 non-MP posts might be increased to accommodate more retiring staff officers from ZDF since they can now change the constitution.

Galore - 2 August 2018

TEMBA MLISWA NEW MINISTER OF SPORT PLEASE

Daniel 5 - 2 August 2018

Zimbabwe need credible elections run by an external body not affiliated with Zanu. How can you have a woman who has ties (romantic or otherwise) to Zanu then claim to be impartial? These figures being announced by ZEC are pure fiction.

Moe Syszlack - 2 August 2018

