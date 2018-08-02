Sadc observers hail 'peaceful' Zim poll

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s presidential and parliamentary vote represented a political watershed in the history of the country, and opened a new chapter for the country, election observers from the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) bloc said yesterday.

The same verdict also came from the African Union and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa missions, which also endorsed the July 30 harmonised elections as largely free and fair.

Addressing journalists and other election stakeholders yesterday morning, the Sadc Election Observer Mission (EOM) said the poll was peaceful and orderly despite findings such as delays in release of the voters’ roll, lack of transparency in the printing and procurement of election material as well as having a ballot paper layout which favoured one candidate over others, the election “represented a political watershed in the history of the country”, saying this opened a new chapter.

The bloc, however, said the elections were held in accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, and commended Zimbabweans for conducting themselves in a peaceful way before and during the elections.

