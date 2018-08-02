Man jailed for chanting slogan at polling station

Tarisai Machakaire  •  2 August 2018 1:43PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Harare man was yesterday slapped with a 30-day prison term for chanting MDC Alliance slogans at a polling station during the just-ended elections.

Gift Jeffrey Chigawu,24, pleaded guilty to contravening section 141 (1)(c) of the Electoral Act which criminalises uttering slogans in the vicinity of a polling station at Warren Park Primary.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo.

Mapfumo sentenced Chigawu to 30 days’ imprisonment or alternatively $200 fine.

“The court has considered that you are a first offender, married with one child, however, your conduct had the effect of inciting other people who were gathered there and would result in public violence,” Mapfumo said.

Chigawu pleaded for the court’s lenience saying he was drunk and was not aware when he committed the offence.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media