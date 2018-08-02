Bosso hike gate charges

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo giants Highlanders are hoping to cash-in on their Castle Lager Premiership clash against Dynamos after hiking gate charges for Sunday’s encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso take on their rivals when the league resumes this weekend after paving way for last Monday’s harmonised elections.

“Please take note that our gate charges for the Sunday match against Dynamos FC are as follows: Rest of the Grounds $5, Wings $10, VIP $15. Last but not least, missile throwing, hooliganism and pitch invasion carries a very heavy fine,” Highlanders said in a statement yesterday.

Bosso go into Sunday’s match in fourth place on the log standings with 35 points from 20 matches and trail log leaders by FC Platinum by 11 points.

In their last encounter, Madinda Ndlovu’s side beat Triangle United 0-1 away at Gibbo Stadium with forward Newman Sianchali netting the all-important goal.

Since the season returned from the mid-season break, Bosso have managed two wins and a single defeat in three matches which has seen them remain in the top four.

On the other hand, DeMbare are wobbling in the bottom half of the table in 13th place with 22 points from 20 matches.

The Glamour Boys are currently just three points above the last relegation slot occupied by Nichrut FC.

However, DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa is hoping his team’s fortunes could turn around starting with Sunday’s match after they bolstered their squad.

DeMbare have added former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United forward Kingston Nkhatha, Denver Mukamba and Munashe Kaseke to their squad.

Meanwhile, football fans in and around Bulawayo are eagerly anticipating Sunday’s clash between these two traditional powerhouses in local football.

DeMbare’s national supporters’ vice-chairperson, Walter Taranhike said: “The match is going to be an interesting one. There is no way Highlanders are going to get it on a silver platter. People are going to see a new look Dynamos and the weekend road show will be a boost to the team.

“We have always troubled Highlanders at Barbourfields and this year is no different. Barbourfields is our second home ground and we always get results there.

“We are going to win on Sunday. All I can say is that people must expect fireworks on Sunday. It’s the second half of the season and it’s time for DeMbare to rise and be counted and we can only be counted after beating teams like Highlanders.”

Taranhike added: “We have to rally behind our team from the onset and that will be a motivational factor to our players. We are looking for a win on Sunday but it’s a game of football and supporters from both ends must be able to accept whatever result.”

Highlanders’ Heart and Soul chairperson Picot Hadebe said: “Our team is now well-oiled and results are coming. We beat Dynamos in Harare and we are not going to lose to Dynamos at home. Dynamos have not been playing well of late and we know they will try to up their game against us.

“I foresee a convincing victory for Bosso. We are ready for them and come Sunday it will be all smiles for the Bosso family. Victory is certain; we are just awaiting the boys to give us the score line on Sunday.”

This season, Bosso have been attracting huge crowds at their home games and Hadebe is hoping for the same when they take on DeMbare.

“The Bosso supporters must support the boys throughout the match. The team needs supporters and they play an important role in all the matches especially on Sunday,” he said.

“I think us as the 12th player; we will help the boys to give us the much-needed victory. We again say no to violence before, during and after the match. This is a family sport and people must enjoy.”