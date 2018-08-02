Ballet dancers descend on Harare

HARARE - Four dancers from the Cape Town City Ballet will join with more than 80 dancers from Harare for a dance show running this week at Reps Theatre in Belgravia.

South Africa ballet dancers will continue their performance at Reps Theatre in Harare until Sunday courtesy of Dance Trust Zimbabwe.

Running under the theme Beautiful Ballet, the event will feature four dancers from Cape Town City Ballet. The show kicked off yesterday.

The production, called Ballet Beautiful, is a collaboration of the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe’s National Ballet and the CTCB, and is choreographed and directed by Robin van Wyk, director of the CTCB.

This is the second such collaboration, the last having taken place in 2016.

“We are excited to be here in Harare and to be part of this dance show, which is a continuation of the great co-operation now taking place between the Cape Town City Ballet and the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe,” said van Wyk at a press conference in Harare today (Tuesday, July 31).

Ballet Beautiful runs from yesterday to Sunday August 5, with performances at 7pm each night from Wednesday to Saturday and afternoon performances at 2:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Friday evening performance is a gala event, with snacks and drinks beforehand.

The show features a selection of pieces from well-known ballets such as Romeo and Juliet and Giselle, as well as modern pieces specially choreographed by van Wyk.

“It will appeal to a wide cross-section of audiences and we are especially trying to make ballet more accessible to younger audiences and this show will do just that,” he said.

The four dancers who have come to Harare are Daniel Szykowski and Rosamund Ford, who were here in 2016, as well as two newcomers to Harare. Gerald Pedro and Mariette Opperman.

All four expressed delight in being able to work with local dancers and to assist local dancers develop the art of dance and both the skills and experiences of the local dance community.

Accompanying the group is a sports scientist, Jana de Wet, who is undertaking a study of dancers and their physical needs and inputs for her master’s degree.

She will give her report to Cape Town City Ballet to assist them in their training of current and future dancers.

The whole group will also take part in a Dine With The Stars evening on Sunday August 5, after the last performance, and at which the public will have a chance to chat with the dancers and get to know them better.

This will be a fundraiser for Meikles Foundation charities and will be held at Meikles Hotel at 7pm.

Booking for Ballet Beautiful is open at The Spotlight, while bookings for the Meikles Foundation dinner can be made through Meikles Hotel directly.