Zec fails to post presidential results in 7 percent of polling stations — Zesn

HARARE - An independent Zimbabwean election monitoring group yesterday said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission did not post presidential results outside the polling stations in some areas as required by law.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said results were posted at only 93 percent of the 10 985 polling stations countrywide.

The country’s largest independent observer group, made up of 38 non-governmental organisations, said: “At 93 percent of polling stations all party agents present were given a copy of the presidential results form.

“At most polling stations the presidential results were posted immediately after counting finished.

“Presidential results were posted less frequently for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces than other provinces.”

The observer group said the tabulation of results is underway and said it will continue to observe the process.

“Zesn encourages the Zec to release polling station results in a timely manner to increase transparency and enhance confidence in the tabulation and collation processes,” the Zesn statement said.

It came as the MDC Alliance also claimed that voting results forms were not posted at more than one-fifth of the country’s polling stations as the law requires.

It said 21 percent of forms were not posted at stations raising concerns, and alleged there was possible vote-rigging.

Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has said she will deliver credible results

“We are absolutely confident that there was no rigging, no stealing of the vote... The law says results must be out within five days from day of polling...Be a little bit patient,” she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he had received “extremely positive” information on the vote. His main challenger Nelson Chamisa, 40, said he had done “exceedingly well”.

His alliance partner Tendai Biti said its parallel voter tabulation from results posted outside polling stations had shown “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Chamisa has won the presidential election.

Zec has said it retains the exclusive mandate to announce the results.

Based on reports from its observers deployed countrywide, Zesn said turnout for the 2018 harmonised elections was over 80 percent and this in part due to a new voters’ roll that eliminated deceased and ineligible persons as well as enthusiasm on the part of the voters.

Zec has said it was 75 percent.

“Zesn commends the people of Zimbabwe for turning out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right. As appropriate, Zesn will issue additional statements on the process, including on the tabulation of results. Zesn calls on all Zimbabweans to remain calm as election results are announced,” it said.

Zesn has said it will release the final tally within five days.

According to Zesn chairperson Andrew Makoni’s preliminary report, he said at 46 percent of the polling stations, 26 or more people were assisted to vote.

“For Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and South provinces the percent of polling stations with many assisted voters was over 50 percent.

“At 39 percent of polling stations most assisted voters were aided by a person of their own choosing while at 58 percent of polling stations most assisted voters were aided by the presiding officer,” Makoni said.

According to his report, Masvingo had the highest number with approximately 65 percent assisted voters and Harare had the least assisted voters with nearly 8 percent.

Makoni said at six percent of the polling stations, 26 or more people were turned away and not permitted to vote with the largest number being in Harare where at 19 percent of polling stations, people were turned away and failed to cast their ballot.

He said the voters’ roll, while it may have removed 2,7 million people from 2013 roll, had lower registrants from urban and young voters compared to the rural and elderly.

“The registration rate for the rural areas was 83 percent while for urban it was 72 percent.

“Similarly for registrants aged between 18 and 32 the registration rate was 59 percent while registrants 33 and older the registration rate was 100 percent.

“Zec failed to release the preliminary voters’ roll or the exclusion list making it impossible to assess the de-duplication process. However, the actual final voters’ roll was only shared on July 25 when it was too late for proper analysis to be done,” Makoni said.

He, however, said in the run-up to elections traditional leaders were openly canvassing for votes on behalf of Zanu PF and would threaten the electorate saying they would withdraw food aid and support of local projects.

The Zesn chairperson also emphasised that Zanu PF officials were abusing state resources in their campaign such as agricultural inputs, government vehicles and facilities as well as officials speaking at party events.

He, however, refused to say whether the polls were free and fair, considering that many reforms demanded by the opposition political parties had not been met by Election Day.