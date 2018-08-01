Low-key transfer window

HARARE - Despite signing only one player during the mid-season transfer window which officially closed last night, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is confident his charges will be able to cope with the potentially intriguing reminder of the campaign.

Mapeza has kept faith with the core of the team that has sent them two points clear at the top of the table with 46 points after 20 matches.

Pure Platinum Play have only signed striker Thomas Chideu, who joined from South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows.

Chideu joined the Zvishavane-based side after he had been released by Golden Arrows, who he had joined from Ajax Cape Town.

Mapeza’s side also loaned out striker Nigel Papias, who went on to join city rivals Shabanie Min, while midfielder Brett Amidu was also loaned out to Dynamos until the end of the season.

But despite not being very active, Mapeza feels he has enough depth in his ranks to lead his side to a second Castle Lager Premiership title.

“We are very much okay. I think we have quite balanced side capable to last us the reminder of the season,” Mapeza told the Daily News.

The Zvishavane-based side are yet to pick a win since the resumption of the second half of the season after they picked up two draws against CAPS United and Yadah FC.

In the other match, Pure Platinum Play lost 2-1 to ZPC Kariba as they have started their second half of the season with a slight wobble.

They will, however, be looking forward to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face Bulawayo City at the weekend.

FC Platinum’s closest title rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars have also not been very active on the transfer market after bringing in only two players.

Tonderai Ndiraya brought in defender Polite Moyo from Bulawayo Chiefs while they were also making frantic efforts last night to finalise deal for former CAPS United striker Simba Nhivi.

Having lost their way somewhere along the way when they endured a four-game losing streak, Ngezi Platinum eventually worked their way back and are now only two points behind FC Platinum with 44 points from same number of matches.

In their next assignment, Ngezi welcome Nichrut FC on Saturday at Baobab Stadium hoping to build on their last victory against Dynamos.

Fading Harare giants Dynamos, eager to resurrect their tattered campaign moved in to tie down four players, who they think could bring depth to their underperforming side.

The Glamour Boys signed veteran striker Kingston Nkhtha, who came in as a free agent after he had been released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United following the expiry of his contract last month.

The 32-year-old also played for Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in South Africa having arrived in the Absa Premiership in 2007 when he signed from CAPS FC.

Lloyd Mutasa will now be banking on Nkhatha and another newly signed striker Munashe Kaseke for goals.

And apart from Nkhatha and Kaseke, DeMbare have also tied down former midfielders Amidu and Denver Mukamba.

Amidu is coming on loan from FC Platinum until the end of the season while Mukamba is rejoining after CAPS United chose to end his loan deal because of bad behaviour.

Mukamba has been training with the rest of the team since last week while Amidu, who arrived in the capital last week from Zvishavane was expected to begin training yesterday.

The quartet could be in line to feature in this Sunday’s blockbuster against rivals Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium when the league action resumes after a win break which paved way for the national elections.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro, who was running around yesterday to ensure all the necessary paperwork are in place, is confident their new signings would bring the cutting edge which was missing in the current crop.

DeMbare have not been convincing this season as they languish in the mucky waters of relegation with a paltry 22 points, a massive 24 behind log leaders FC Platinum.

In fact, sitting 13th on the log table, the record Zimbabwean champions are a mere three points off the last relegation slot occupied by lowly Nichrut.

“We hope these boys will be able to give us what we were not getting from these other guys. Our biggest challenge has been upfront and we hope these guys will bring that spark,” Chihoro said.

CAPS United, who have also been below par by their standards thus far, was by yesterday only reportedly to have signed striker Mitchell Katsvairo after he was released by South Africa’s giants Kaizer Chiefs for failing to live up to expectations.

Harare City, who are punching above their weight since reinstated in the top flight having been relegated at the end of last season have added striker Ismael Wadi, who was at Bulawayo Chiefs on loan from FC Platinum.

Despite being one of the best teams in the league, the Sunshine Boys have not been lethal in front of goal and their coach Mark Harrison is now hoping the arrival of Wadi could be bring that spark upfront.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders were yesterday reportedly to be running around to tie down striker Prince Dube on loan from SuperSport United.

Bosso currently sit fourth on the log table with 35 points and will be hoping to complete a double over Dynamos on Sunday.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah v Herentals (National Sports), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Nichrut (Baobab)

Sunday: CAPS United v Black Rhinos (National Sports), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas)