Kudos to all Zimbabweans

HARARE - It is very pleasing to note that the country’s crunch national elections started off well and ended relatively peaceful, with no incidents of violence having been reported at the time that the Daily News went to press last night.

It really is remarkable that such a huge and momentous process proceeded as relatively smoothly as it did, particularly when one takes into account the fact that more than 10 000 polling booths opened their doors to millions of Zimbabweans voting for a new president, hundreds of legislators and thousands of councillors.

Indeed, much could have gone wrong under these circumstances on many fronts, but didn’t.

It shows that the people of Zimbabwe — in all their diversity — have not only come of age, but were determined to ensure that their votes counted, and that they voted into power a government that the whole nation can be proud of.

Much of the credit for the peaceful voting goes to ordinary Zimbabweans who — despite their dire economic circumstances— took the process very seriously and voted in their numbers, but without letting their emotions get the better of them.

It gives people lots of reasons to hope anew for a better Zimbabwe, where the democracy dividend is shared among all who live in this beautiful country, and not just a few politically-connected parasites.

Credit also goes to law enforcement agents — where some 71 000 police officers were deployed to polling stations around the country — for the unprovocative and professional way in which they discharged their duties.

To give credit where credit is due, these men and women in uniform are steadily and admirably — after decades of losing their way — rediscovering themselves as custodians of justice, law and order in the country, which is how things should be.

Our fervent prayer and hope is that this wonderful spirit of peace, unity and camaraderie that Zimbabweans have demonstrated is carried through to the end of the process — including the counting of votes and the announcement of the winners of the plebiscite.

Those few merchants of anarchy who had hoped for chaos during the polls have been shamed, and what remains is for the nation to demonstrate that this was not a fluke, and that this is really who we are — a decent, rational and good natured people.