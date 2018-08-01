Koffi jets in today

HARARE - After his performance in neighbouring Zambia, rhumba music heavyweight Koffi Olomide is expected in the country today for a once-off concert at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday.

The flamboyant musician known for his flashy outfits and extravagant lifestyle will bring along his 24-member band. He will be supported by sungura musicians Alick Macheso, Leonard Zhakata, Suluman Chimbetu and Winky D.

The event is being organised by Soundblaze Productions.

Meanwhile, Koffi has had a good relationship with Zimbabwe, headlining the country’s big events.

In 2014, the singer who will be 62 next month performed at the wedding of Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore.

The following year, he headlined the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Harare International Carnival Rhumba night.

Dancer Bev apparently charmed Koffi when she just joined him on stage uninvited during that rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza in 2015.

This resulted in her featuring in Koffi’s Angola video, where she stole the limelight from other dancers, and reports suggest that this did not go down well with the dancers.

The Loi hit-maker has built a faithful fan base internationally over the years, particularly in Africa and Europe.

Koffi popularised the slower style of Soukous, which he dubbed Tcha Tcho.

The Congolese superstar, who calls himself Mopao (Lingala for Big Boss), has received a number of international awards, including Kora Awards for Best African Artist of The Decade and Best African Artist.