Harare man accused of attempted strangulation over Zanu PF t-shirt

HARARE - A Harare man has been charged for allegedly attempted to strangle a man after an argument sparkled by a Zanu PF T-shirt.

Godfrey Murondodza, 37, who is a garden boy in Mt Pleasant, appeared before Harare magistrate Nyasha Vitorini facing two counts of assault.

He is being represented by Tarisai Mukwacha and his bail hearing is yet to be finalised.

The complainants are Stanford Manyenga and Washington Chipfunde.

The State alleged that on June 21 around 6 pm, Manyenga and Chipfunde were approached by Murondodza.

Murondodza queried why Manyenga was wearing a Zanu PF party t-shirt and an argument ensued between the parties.

The court heard that Murondodza grabbed Manyenga by the neck, trying to strangle him while others assaulted him on his body.

It was alleged that Chipfunde tried to rescue his friend but was also assaulted.

Manyenga and Chipfunde went to Marlbrough Police Station and filed a police report against Murondodza.

Manyenga sustained a swollen neck while his friend was bruised on the forehead.

