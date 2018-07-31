Ntouba happy with Bots move

HARARE - Former Dynamos forward Christian Ntouba is pleased to have ended his seven-month hiatus after finally signing for Botswana’s diamond rich side Orapa United.

Ntouba endured a frustrating few weeks before the start of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season as he demanded his outstanding $16 000 from the club.

The Cameroonian, who was the Glamour Boys’ top goal scorer last season with 12 goals, would come to training everyday but refused to take part in matches until his dues had been settled.

As the impasse with DeMbare continued, Ntouba engaged the help of the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe in order to facilitate the release of his clearance as he clearly wanted out of the Glamour Boys.

Shortly after, he retreated back to his native Cameroon where he was holed up for the past few months before he was unveiled by Orapa last week.

Although the new Dynamos hierarchy tried to lure Ntouba back to Harare, the Cameroonian is pleased that chapter of his career is now over.

“I am glad to have signed for Orapa, my duty as a footballer is to play the game and it has been a long while on the side-lines,” Ntouba told the Daily News.

“I’m honoured and very happy to be back. I look forward to a good season with my new team.”

His manager, Gilbert Sengwe was also delighted with the latest development which has seen his client resurrect his career after many months of being idle.

“I’m very happy. Even Christian is so excited because the offers were too good for him to resist; there was competition among six clubs but Orapa United came out top,” Sengwe said.

Former Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu is at the helm at Orapa and helped them finish third in the beMobile Botswana Premiership last season.