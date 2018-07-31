Macheso to headline Harare Agric Show

HARARE - Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso will be the star attraction at this year’s edition of Harare Agricultural Show running from August 27 to September 1.

Unlike previous years, popular music promotion company 2 Kings Entertainment have been given the mandate to take care of all the concerts to be held at the annual event.

2 Kings Entertainment boss Tichaona Mharadze confirmed the development.

“We have a star-studded cast including Macheso,” said Mharadze.

Since unveiling his latest studio album in June, Macheso has been a busy man.

He is virtually included in almost all the high profile gigs taking place in the country.

Meanwhile, prior to the agricultural show, Macheso will tour South Africa, starting with Durban on August 24 before moving to Port Elizabeth the following day.

On August 26, Macheso will stage a family show in South Africa.

The concert will be held in Boksburg.

In a previous interview with this publication, Macheso said he was inspired by his background in coming up with his songs.

Some of these songs include Monalisa on Zvakanaka Zvakadaro and Baba off the album Tsoka Dzerwendo among others.

Macheso said he never thought he would be ranked among the finest artistes in the region when he launched his solo career in 1997.

“My music is not meant to thrill people hence I never imagined myself regarded among the best musicians in the country; I take it as a platform to educate and communicate with my fans,” he said then.