DeMbare bank on Nkhatha

HARARE - Dynamos are hoping their recent capture of free agent Kingston Nkhatha could be what the Glamour Boys needed to rescue their tattered Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

The forward signed for the Glamour Boys at the weekend after he was released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United when his contract expired earlier this year.

The experienced striker also played for Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars across the Limpopo having arrived in the Absa Premiership in 2007 when he signed from the now-defunct CAPS FC.

Upon his return from the Super Diski, Nkhatha had trained with CAPS United but the two parties could not reach an agreement for a contract.

Dynamos have struggled in front of goal this season, following the departure of Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba, who scored 12 goals to help the Glamour Boys finish second on the log table last season behind eventual winners FC Platinum.

Ntouba was owed at least $16 000 by the club in signing-on fees and bonuses from last season and refused to take to the field this season.

He returned to Cameroon in March before finally popping up in Botswana where he signed for Orapa United last week.

Without their leading goal scorer from last season, the fading Harare giants have only found the target 17 times in 20 matches which have left them languishing in the mucky waters of relegation.

DeMbare are 13th on the log standings with 22 points, just three above Nichrut FC, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Since the resumption of the second half of the season, the Glamour Boys are yet to pick up a win having managed two draws and a defeat.

It is against this background that DeMbare’s executive immediately signed Nkhatha with the hope of resurrecting their season.

This has left the Glamour Boys’ team manager Richard Chihoro oozing with confidence that Nkhatha could be the tonic the doctor has ordered to get their season back on track.

“He is an experienced guy who has played at the highest level and I believe we needed someone of his calibre especially up-front where goals have been our major letdown,” Chihoro told the Daily News.

“We are happy to have signed him and we are looking forward to seeing him in action. We hope his experience and leadership qualities will come in hand for us as we look forward to finish at a respectable position.”

Nkhatha could make his debut this Sunday against rivals Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium when the league action resumes after a week’s break which paved way for the national elections held yesterday.

Returning midfielder Bret Amidu is also expected to start training with the Glamour Boys today after agreeing a loan deal from FC Platinum where he has been frozen out.

Another former midfielder Denver Mukamba is also in contention ahead of the Bosso tie and has been training with the club since last week.

With DeMbare struggling for form, coach Lloyd Mutasa’s future at the club had been the subject of much speculation but the club has since poured cold water on the rumours.