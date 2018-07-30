Zec rectifies Chipinge Central ballot paper defect

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has corrected a defective ballot paper for Chipinge Central that did not display one of the candidates’ passport size photo.

Livingstone Dhlumo, an aspiring opposition Chipinge Central constituency, had filed an urgent chamber application in the Electoral Court on Friday seeking an order to compel Zec to reprint the ballot paper for Chipinge Central constituency with his picture appearing on it.

Dhlumo, who was represented by David Tandiri and Blessing Nyamaropa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, had protested that Zec had printed a ballot paper which is not in compliance with the provisions of section 57 of the Electoral Act and section 3 of the Electoral Regulations as his face was not appearing on the ballot paper.

Dhlumo indicated that he made the discovery on July 26 when he together with other aspiring legislators were requested by the Chipinge District Elections officer to inspect the ballot papers.

The aspiring legislator charged that he noted that the photograph which appeared on the ballot paper was not his and it was also blurred, making it difficult to recognise the person appearing on the photograph.

This compelled Dhlumo to file an urgent chamber application at the Electoral Court seeking to rectify the anomaly, which he charged prejudiced him and violated section 57 of the Electoral Act and section 3 of the Electoral Regulations.

Yesterday, Dhlumo’s lawyers withdrew the urgent chamber application after Zec regularised the anomaly by availing a ballot paper showing Dhlumo’s passport size photograph and which will be used during the elections scheduled for Monday, July 30, 2018.