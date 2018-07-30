Tsvangirai vindicated

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has embraced the white community in Zimbabwe, in a development that vindicates the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who for many years, has been vilified by Zanu PF for his anti-racism stance.

Recently, Mnangagwa who is the presidential candidate for the ruling Zanu PF party held a rally with whites only in Borrowdale where he stated that Zimbabwe was for all Zimbabweans notwithstanding colour or creed.

Under former president Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF had maintained a tough stance against the white community following a violent land reform programme that took place at the turn of the millennium.

However, following Mugabe’s resignation last November in the wake of an intervention by the army, Mnangagwa has been taking a soft stance to an extent of even encouraging whites to create synergies with black farmers, something that the ruling party would not have accepted a year ago.

The shift in policy towards the whites has been something that Mnangagwa has been using to prove that he is different from Mugabe.

But over the years, the opposition had always worked with the whites, something that the ruling Zanu PF government had used to de-campaign

Tsvangirai and his MDC party.

Zanu PF had even used the issue of the whites to evoke liberation war memories, where whites were the majority land owners.

In the narrative, Tsvangirai was accused of seeking to return land back to the whites at the expense and sacrifice of those that fought the war of liberation.

He was labelled a sell-out for preaching the anti-racism gospel and embracing the whites.

But, under the “new dispensation” Tsvangirai could be having the last laugh, as the Mnangagwa government has now taken a different trajectory in its quest to embrace the white community.

Following the meeting, several people reignited the Tsvangirai narrative and how he had been castigated for associating himself with the whites.

The social media was awash with different comments that vindicated Tsvangirai.

“Do you remember the images of Morgan Tsvangirai with whites on @ZBCNewsonline? He was called a sell-out and teaboy…,” a Twitter user

by the name Zenzele said.

Another user Nduku Nduna, also said, “When the whites supported Tsvangirai, we were told Zimbabwe will never be a colony again and that he was dining with the Rhodies.

ED (Mnangagwa) holds a whites only rally, we are told it’s inclusiveness. This is Zanu PF’s over cycled propaganda”.

Though many saw Mnangagwa’s meeting as divisive, for some it was a political statement that sought to curry favour with the white community ahead of the elections and portray him as a different person from his predecessor, Mugabe, who had shut all communication lines with the white community.

Some said Mnangagwa was following in the late MDC leader’s footsteps that had garnered him support across the country.

“MDC is ahead of its time, remember Tsvangirai appearing on ZTV amongst the very same crowd, it’s not about these whites, it’s a signal to their kin in Europe who manage the ICC (International Criminal Court), that he (Mnangagwa) has reformed,” Pedroza wrote on Twitter.

Another user Ishmael Chiwayu said, ?“…Tsvangirai was taken videos receiving donations from white farmers and that was a simple innocent incident but u know what happened? It was used to characterise MDC as a party for Whites, Sellouts etc”.

It was not the selective decision to conduct a ‘whites only’ that raised dust, but the manner in which it was conducted, where the participants were served with tea and biscuits.

Zimbabwe reacted with great amusement to Mnangagwa’s latest campaign ploy, it was racist some said while on twitter the blazing social media branded the president a “man suffering from inferiority complex”.

Former High and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, a fierce critic of the Zanu PF leader who came to power through a coup compared Mnangagwa’s “all whites rally” to the evil apartheid era in South Africa when people were padlocked according to their races, black, Indians whites and others.

“Throwback to Abel Muzorewa Zimbabwe-Rhodesia: Sights from Mnangagwa's two apartheid-style rallies, for black-povo at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera a "whites interface" with tea, biscuits and muffins at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare. In 2018 it's its inclusive politics stupid!’’ Moyo wrote on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

“Mnangagwa’s apartheid-style “White People Rally” featuring scones, jam and biscuits is an absolute disgrace. We have an ideologically bankrupt president. White people are cringing. Black people are cringing. These primitive men are stuck in the past,” Moyo added.