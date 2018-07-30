Soul Jah Love's SA gig postponed

HARARE - Soul Jah Love has postponed a concert in South Africa after he fell ill.

The Pamamonya Ipapo hit maker collapsed at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of his much-hyped Friday gig.

He was due to perform at 263 Nights, but the gig has been rearranged.

Soul Jah Love’s handlers said that postponing a show was “always a last resort” but said the situation was “totally outside anyone’ control.”

“After preparations for the Soul Jah Love show which saw hundreds of Zimbabweans buying pre-sold tickets and getting ready to attend 263 Nights weekend, we had to cancel Soul Jah Love performing at the venue on the 11th hour due to reasons beyond our control,” 263 Nights chief entertainment officer Batsirai Masvinge said in a statement.

“We have come to learn that Soul Jah Love has been unwell for a while (diabetes) but during our engagement with him, he had shown willingness and wish to headline our 263 Nights weekend.

“Everything was above board, and when we went to fetch him at OR Tambo Airport..., he sadly collapsed due to high sugar levels and we had to rush him to the nearest hospital in Sandton.”

The development did not go down well with the promoters.

“Personally I was extremely disappointed as a promoter and lover of Zim music and had hoped that we would treat our fans to a night of great dancehall music. We did all we could with the most resources to make sure he performs at 263 Nights and his management Roka Fella Promotions were very professional and helpful in finding a solution so that show goes on but in the end we realised there was no way he was going to perform,” reads part of the statement.

In 2016, Soul Jah Love last year visited Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries led by Walter Magaya for spiritual help as he had developed difficulties in walking due to a leg ulcer. He had to use a wheelchair for some time.

Pictures of Dai Upenyu Hwaitengwa singer being prayed for by Magaya went viral on social media platforms.

After the “healing session”, Jah Love went on to record a song called Zvasiyana (Testify) dedicated to Magaya.

He collaborated with Charlton Muropa, a member of PHD Ministries, with the song produced by DJ Tamuka at Military Touch Studios.

“Ndinoziva zvandasangana nemunhu waMwari handidzokere ndakadaro, hupenyu hwangu zvatosiyana... Kubva zvandaenda Yadah ndabva ndatoclimba ladder...(I know if I meet the man of God my life will be transformed for the better...things have changed for me ever since I started fellowshiping at Yadah),” goes part of the lyrics in the song.

However, the musician’s health deteriorated further after the healing session, a development that left people questioning Magaya’s healing powers.