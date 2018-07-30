LIVE BLOG - Zimbabwe goes to the polls

HARARE - Daily News will be giving you countrywide coverage of the voting process throughout the day.

7:08 am: In Zvishavane-Ngezi Constituency youthful voters, many of them voting for the first time began queuing as early as 3:30am outside their respective polling stations.

07:11am: In Murewa West Constituency small queues have formed, mainly with elderly people waiting to cast their ballots.

7:41am: In Rushinga Ward 12 voters at Chitimbe polling station are crying foul over the slow pace of the voting process.

7:49am: In Lupane West Constituency at DA stand polling station less than 10 people has voted and there are no queues.

Husband and wife Shadreck and Lizzy Bundo after casting vote at Kuwadzana 2 Primary school

8:00am: In Ward 30 at Murewa Central there is a huge turnout. It is almost chaotic as voters have been split into two groups according to alphabetic order.

8:05am: There is a clam atmosphere in Masvingo where most voters who spoke to Daily News say they are hopeful that the outcome of these elections will make a huge difference in their lives.

8:13am: At Redcliff Primary School, voting has just started, 16 minutes late. ZEC officials could not say exactly why voting delayed with some saying they had to consult first.

8:18am: Voters at Munyoro polling station unhappy with the slow pace of the voting process at Munyoro polling station. "It is all peaceful here there are no challenges except that the process is too slow. There are 517 reigistered voters here but at this rate peopleare getting frustrated . The polling officers are just too slow "said Champiom Gwena.

8:28am: Long queues can be seen at Mberengwa turn off, some people travelled over five kilometres from home, complaining about the distance. They say they should have been given a polling station closer to their homes.

Voting at Rutendo Hall in Redcliff where voting opened at 07:00

8:42am: In Lupane East at Ndamuleni Primary school 35 people have voted so far. 362 people are regitered to vote at this polling station.The polling station opened at 7am.

8:44am: A high voter turn out in Byo Central. The atmosphere is calm and voters are pleased with the service of the polling officers.

8:48am: In Dangamvura-Chikanga ward 18 people started queueing as early as 3am to vote. More than 160 people had voted by 7:54am. Presiding officers said they need less than a minute to process a voter as they need to process 1 000 voters in 720 minutes in each of the three tents.

An elderly voter had to be wheelbarrowed to the polling station to cast her ballot

8:54am: At Amaveni Hall in Kwekwe, hundreds of voters are queing and people are complaing at the pace of voting saying its taking long, so far 150 ple had voted according to ZEC, Kwekwe Central.

8:59am: Empty market stalls in Mbare. Mupedzanhamo also closed

9:09am: In Dzivarasekwa Ward 40 in Nehanda Housing cooperative, there are very long queues that are not moving fast because of the system being used. There are 4 tents marked A to D. Voters are totally confused as to which line to join. Surnames have been selected and embedded into these 4 letters. Voters are complaining bitterly.

9:35am: At Makhovula primary school, ward 18, lupane East, 70 have voted so far. Voting started at 7am and the queue is long. Most of the the people waiting to vote are the elderly with a small fraction of youth present complaining about the first preference being given to those who are above the age of 65. However, they are happy with the pace at which voting is taking place. People are traveling long distances hence resorting to using scortch carts especially to ferry the elderly to an from.

9:38am: Mayhem at Kuwadzana 2 Primary School as MDC supporters hassle and tassle to catch a glimpse of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa cast his ballot.

9:46am: In Chikomba East at Mudawarima Primary school 77 voters had cast their ballots by 9 .00 .Presiding officer Peter Nyangombe said four voters had been turned away because they were on the 'exclusion list'.

9:43am: At Sherwood School in Kwekwe security is tight . Hordes of international and local journalists are camped there as it is expected that Emmerson Mnangagwa will cast his ballot there this morning.

10:01am: In Chegutu West polling officials are the most visible in Wards 1 and 2 where voters are coming in pairs. So far there is nothing to suggest that registered voters are coming in droves to cast their ballots.

10:08am: Emmerson Mnangagwa has just cast vote at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe. He was accompanied by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and ED Jnr.

10:14am: Long queues at Chaminuka Primary School in Chitungwiza

10:25am: In Uzumba - one of Zanu PF strongholds as the sick and elderly are being brought to cast their votes at Marowe Primary school in donkey carts and wheelbarrows. At Marowe station 159 people had voted by 9am. Meanwhile, 35 individuals were assisted to vote.

10:35am: The major highlight at Chegutu Community Hall in Ward 4 is a woman born in 1928 who came to vote with the assistance of her grandchildren. Officials have recorded a high number of voters who are 65 years and above.

10:48am: Welshman Ncube has just cast his ballot at Burnside Garage.

10:58am: In Mutare more than 300 people have voted at Sakubva Beithall polling station B. They expect around 990 voters. ZESN has raised poor lighting in the polling station around the polling booths.

11:15am: In Uzumba, Ward 14, fifteen people had been assisted to vote by 10:30am. The presiding officer Simango said everything was going according to plan. Most of the people assisted are the elderly and two visually impaired.

11:24am: In Norton there are no queues at all.

11:37am: In Mt Darwin there are virtually empty polling stations at Nyamahobogo Business Centre. Most of the voting was carried out in the morning.

11:48am: In Magunje the voting process is slow. MDC Alliance local government candidate Tavaziba Claudius Kapondoro said his posters were torn during the campaign period. At Chishamavhudzi Ward 9 there are reports of known ZANU PF supporters recording names of people coming to vote.

12 noon: Long winding queues at Kandeya Business Centre tents where at least 10 people have been turned away because their names do not appear on the voters' roll

12:01pm: Murombedzi Primary in Zvimba West had a big turnout earlier with youngest voter being 18 and oldest 79. Officials expect a higher turnout after 4pm when temperatures are cooler as it is very hot.

12:09pm: Thokozani Khupe cast her vote at Stanley Hall in Makokoba, Bulawayo.

12:26pm: Nyanga South MP Supa Mandiwanzira has just cast his ballot at Manjoro Primary School in Nyanga South, Ward 23. Mandiwanzira who doubles as the ICT minister is confident ZANU PF will romp to victory in his constituency.

12:55pm: Voting at Chinyaradza Primary School in Zaka Central constituency is flowing smoothly. At Gumbo Clinic voters were complaining over the slow process which kept them waiting for hours on end.

13:04pm: There has been a high turn out in Kutama village where Robert Mugabe hails from. The only visible things which we can deduce to be Mugabe's gift to his impoverished neighbours, are electricity lines and a neatly surfaced Robert Mugabe highway.

13:15pm: Kutama High Day school which is next to Mugabe's doorstep, recorded a huge turn out particularly with the elderly. An elderly woman born in 1932 has just come in to vote.

13:25pm: Robert Mugabe greeted with uproarious embrace in Highfield by people shouting, Gushungo, Gushungo, Gushungo, and showing him the open palm MDC symbol. Mugabe has just cast his ballot. He is accompanied by wife Grace, and his daughter Bona.