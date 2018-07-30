Jah Prayzah's 'Ronika' whips fans into a frenzy

HARARE - Despite Jah Prayzah’s latest single Ronika dividing opinion on social media following its release last week, scores of his fans who thronged Padziva in Dzivarasekwa in Harare on Saturday have endorsed the song.

Jah Prayzah performed at Padziva — a joint run by former Soul Jah Love manager Benjamin Nyandoro — as part of his 31st birthday celebrations.

The concert drew fans from all walks of life. By midnight the concert was packed to the rafters.

Dressed in his trademark army regalia, Jah Prayzah performed most of his hit songs, including Jerusarema, Watora Mari, Machembere and Gochi Gochi only to mention a few.

The highlight of the night was when he played latest single Ronika.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the song though critics rated the song as the musician’s worst project.

Fans, especially the neatly dressed ladies, took to the dance floor as the lanky musician belted out the latest but controversial song.

After performing it, fans could be heard screaming for more.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation band will perform in Zambia for the first time next week.

He will share the stage with South African house music group Mafikizolo on August 4 and 5 courtesy of Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia.

After the Zambia assignment, the Soja Rinosvika Kure singer will descend on Namibia on August 11 where he will headline MTC gig, a telecommunications company operating in the former Germany colony. The gig will also feature Nigerian star Davido, Runtown, Busiswa, Heavy K, Gazza, Sally Bossmadam, Kalux, Adora, Oteya, One Blood, PDK, KP Illest, Afroberries and 4x4 Too Much Power among others.