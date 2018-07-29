Artistes running in polls confident of victory

HARARE - Artistes contesting in tomorrow’s harmonised elections say victory is certain.

Artistes running for political office are all rubbing their hands with glee.

Internationally-acclaimed sculptor and traditional musician Bryn Mteki, who is running for president, leads the cast of artistes running in this election, including sungura musicians Energy Mutodi and Hosiah Chipanga, rhumba musician Wellington Maruta aka Dr Bitumba and former model Betty Kaseke among others.

Mteki said he was optimistic to become the next president of this country.

“I am going to win tomorrow and I am the only independent presidential candidate,” said Mteki.

The aspiring president has promised an inclusive government called National Team of Politics.

“I will invite Strive Masiyiwa to RBZ after John Mangudya’s term, then we introduce our own currency and work with Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa so that Zimbabwe roars again,” told the Daily News on Sunday.

Mteki is in the presidential race together with other 22 other candidates: Joseph Makamba Busha of FreeZim, Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance, Timothy Chiguvare of People’s Progressive Party, Evaristo Washington Chikanga of Rebuild Zimbabwe, Melbah Dzapasi of #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe, Mapfumo Peter Gava of United Democratic Front, Kwanele Hlabangana of Republicans Pany of Zimbabwe, Mhambi Divine Hove of National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity.

Mutare-based sungura musician Chipanga, who is aspiring to represent Dangamvura-Chikanga in the National Assembly on an independent ticket, said he can’t wait for the day.

“I have already won in the spiritual realm. I am just waiting for the manifestation of it in the physical kingdom. I can’t wait for the day as I am going to win smartly,” Chipanga said.

The Kwachu-Kwachu singer is facing Mupfumi Isau (Zanu PF), Prosper Mutseyami (MDC Alliance), Tazivei Maeresera (People’s Rainbow Coalition), Nyazenga Misheck (Independent), Chengetai Kadzere (Independent), Ngoni Choto (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity), Emmanuel Machikwa (Alliance for the People’s Agenda), Tendayi Mudehwe (MDC-T), Alec Jerimani (Chief’s Party), Judith Rusike (Zimbabwe Democratic Union), Tarisai Tatena (#Freedom Movement 1980 Zimbabwe), Norman Tsikiwa (Independent), Hatizivi Nyamande (Independent) and Mercy Ziduche (National Constitutional Assembly) in the crowded race.

Flamboyant sungura musician Mutodi is also confident of victory.

“It is obvious that I am going to win. Victory is certain,” Mutodi who is running in the Goromonzi West constituency on Zanu PF ticket said.

He is facing Luke Tamborinyoka of the MDC Alliance.

Maruta is gunning for the Chitungwiza North seat as an independent candidate. He faces 12 other aspiring legislators.

“I will win considering I grew up in Chitungwiza. I attended my school in the area before teaching in the area again, hence my popularity and track record is unquestionable,” said Maruta.

“I have campaigned massively in the area through holding rallies and posters.”