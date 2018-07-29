6,1 million ballots printed for knife-edge presidential poll

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said it has printed 6,1 million presidential ballots to be used in the crunch Monday election, and also released figures for National Assembly and local authority elections.

Zimbabwe stages the first national elections of the post-Mugabe era on Monday, for which monitors got clearance to deploy for the first time since 2002.

While Zimbabwe lacks a reliable polling system, an unofficial survey released last week by the Mass Public Opinion Institute put incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 40 percent and his main challenger Nelson Chamisa on 37 percent, while 20 percent declined to disclose a preference.

Zec has said its consolidated final voters’ roll has a total of 5 681 604 registered voters.

According to the notice issued yesterday, there are 6 150 950 ballots printed for the presidential elections, 6 150 950 for the national assembly elections and 6 036 250 for the local authority’s.

Fidelity Printers and Refiners printed the presidential and national assembly ballots while Printflow inked the local authority ballots.

“The commission has printed a total of 455 244 ballot papers more than the total number of registered voters for the presidential and national assembly elections respectively and 446 206 more ballot papers for the local authority elections.

“This represents a total contingency of eight percent,” the notice said.

“The commission calculated a minimum average of three percent contingency for each polling station as specified. However, the ballot papers were printed in books of fifty leaves each hence the total of actual ballot papers printed.”

According to Zec, the total number of ballot papers printed for the council elections is less than for the presidential and national assembly because in 46 wards, candidates were returned unopposed and no elections will be held.

The commission also noted that elections for ward 13 Chimanimani Rural District Council will be held at a later date because one of the candidates passed away.

Zec commissioner Qhubani Moyo said ballot papers will be transported to polling stations by Zimsec vehicles used to transport exams papers in the presence of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, polling officers and party polling agents.

Moyo said election agents, polling officers and political party agents will all be guarding the ballots.

“On Election Day when polling starts, agents are called in to ascertain the number of ballot papers in their station including serial numbers. At the close of polling they count the number of stubs in the ballot books and reconcile with ballot papers inside the boxes before they start to count,” he said.

“The stubs and the ballots cast must be the same — if there is any variation the counting will not start until all a satisfactory answer is given to all parties. Such examples are when you have less ballot papers than the stubs which happens in rare situations where some people take ballot papers and choose not to vote and illegally take them out,” Moyo said.

