Warriors star joins French side Le Havre

HARARE - Warriors’ star forward Tino Kadewere has taken a new career step after his Swedish club Djurgardens IF accepted an offer for the player from France’s Ligue 2 club Le Havre yesterday.

The Highfield-born striker had scored 18 times in 58 appearances for Djurgardens since joining the Swedish top flight side as part of their development squad in 2015.

At the time of the transfer, Kadewere had developed as the Djurgardens’ main forward scoring eight times in 12 appearances this season before suffering a serious knee injuring in a friendly match against Danish side Aarhus earlier this month.

That injury ruled the former Harare City forward out for up to 10 weeks but it did not stop Le Havre from sanctioning the deal to bring him to Stade Oceane.

This move will put Kadewere right in the spotlight of scouts from top European teams, who are always scouring the depths of Ligue 2 in search of the next Riyad Mahrez or N’ Golo Kante.

World Cup winner Kante was playing in Ligue 2 with Caen when former Leicester chief scout Steve Walsh spotted the midfield dynamo before bringing him to England.

Mahrez was also at Le Harve between 2010 and 2014 where he developed into a top winger with such clubs like Paris St Germain (PSG) and Marseille attracted to his exploits.

The Algerian, however, turned down both PSG and Marseille after he agreed to join Leicester City.

Now Kadewere is following in the footsteps of a global star like Mahrez, who helped Leicester win the 2016 English Premiership title before sealing a £60 million move to Manchester City during this transfer window.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwean was lost for words in a video interview posted on the Djurgardens’ website yesterday morning after the deal had been confirmed.

“Indeed, it’s good news for me as a footballer because I’m now making a big step in my career,” Kadewere said.

“It’s also bad news for me because I don’t know how I’m going to live in France without the Djurgarderian people.

“It has been really wonderful; all these years I have been here, it has been something else. Look, now I can’t even talk, it’s really and it’s really emotional but that’s part of football.

“I need to accept it and I also need to take up new challenges also. I’m trying to keep my tears back because God has been really good to me.

“From the first time I joined Djurgardens in 2015, I’m no longer the same player I was back then.”

The former Prince Edward School forward, who honed his silky dribbling skills at his late father’s Highfield Academy, also paid special tribute to the Djurgardens’ fans.

“I got so much love from the fans, so much love from the team and the staff. Everyone has been really nice to me here,” Kadewere said.

“It’s a sad day for me to be leaving Djurgardens; I hope in the future, one day I will make a U-turn and come back here.

“This is what I will be dreaming of because this team has been really great to me; there are great people here and the atmosphere is just brilliant but I have to take up new challenges.

“It’s going to be tough for me to adopt but I’m a footballer and the same way I adapted to live in Djurgardens is the same way I’m going to adapt in France.

“I really need to thank the people who are part of this blue, red and yellow family. This club will always remain in my heart; all the people in this country have been great to me.

“But like I said its part of the game and I have to accept the new challenge and I will always wish the best for this club.

“I’m going to miss everyone at this club especially the fans that have been very good to me.

“Every game we played whether we won, draw or lost, I always got positive messages from the fans.”