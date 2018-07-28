Vote wisely: Mukanya

HARARE - Outspoken Chimurenga music icon Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo has urged Zimbabweans to vote wisely in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The elections are due on Monday.

Speaking from his United States of America base, Mukanya posted a homemade video which has since gone viral on social media saying Zimbabweans have suffered enough hence the will of the people should prevail.

“Tinoda kuti sarudzo iyi ive nerunyararo. Zvido zvevanhu zviitwe. Zvinoda vanhu ndizvo zvinofanirwa kuitwa. Hatidi zveumbimbindonga. (We want this election to be peaceful. Let people’s will prevail. We don’twant selfishness).

“Makore awanda vanhu vachingoshupika. Vakashupika nguva yaSmith.

Vakazoshupikazve iwo makore apera aya. Makore makumi matatu nemanomwe vanhu vachiri kungoshupika nanhasi (People have suffered for so many years, from Smith’s era to the recent years…38 years of suffering),” the Disaster hit maker said.

The Chimurenga Music Company director said the situation in Zimbabwe was dire.

“Takanga tiriko isu kuZimbabwe. Zvinhu hazvina kumira mushe, vana vevanhu vongova vanogara munzira vachingokumbira vamwe vachingotengesa kunyange iwo maCD edu aya. Zvino kuti umutorere zvinonzwisa tsitsi.

Vanhu vari kushupika. Vari kuda utongi hwakanaka utongi hunobatanidza Zimbabwe. (We have been in Zimbabwe. Things are not good as people have been turned into vagrants; people were vending everything even selling our CDs. We can’t stop them to vend pirated discs as they have nothing to do. It’s a sad situation. People are yearning for real democratic governance),” Mukanya said.

He urges Zimbabweans to vote with the future of their children in mind.

“Vana vadzokere kuzvikoro vanotsvaga mabasa vadzokere kumabasa, vawane mabasa, maindustry avakwe.

“Kana economy yenyika yakaipa hapana chinofamba. Munoona migwagwa angori mapotholes, mamwe mabuildings akudonha, Harare yose yangova tsvina yoga yoga (Our children should go back to school. Those looking for jobs should get them. Industries should be resuscitated. If the economy is not performing, nothing will move on properly.

Pothole-infested roads, dilapidated infrastructure and filthy cities are all effects of a failed economy,” he said.

The Corruption singer urged responsible authorities to exercise transparency and professionalism in conducting the elections.

“Izvi zviri kunzi zviri kunetsa zveballot paper, ngazvivewoka netransparency, vanhu vese vonyatsoziva kuti bepa ravo rakamira sei ravari kuvhota. Zvino kana ravakurambirwa naro haisisiriyoka free and fair election. Toda zvinhu zviri free and fair. (On the issue of ballot paper, we need transparency there such that everyone will be satisfied. Refusing with the ballot paper jeopardises free and fair election. We need things to be done in a free and fair manner),” he said.



