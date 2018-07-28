Sadc observers won't meet Mugabe

Farayi Machamire  •  28 July 2018 11:20PM  •  0 comments


HARARE - Southern African Development Community (Sadc) eminent persons’ observer mission has no plans to meet ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

The mission, comprising 23 eminent persons from the Southern Africa region, is in the country to observe the elections across the 10 provinces from July 25 to August 1.

Addressing a news conference in Harare yesterday, head of the eminent persons observer mission, Tomaz Salomao said the group’s itinerary does not include any engagement with the former head of State.

“Well, we have not met him yet. I don’t know if we are going to meet him. But if we have a chance to meet Mugabe, then we will let you
know…If I meet Mugabe I would ask his opinion, as a statesman, how is the process, that’s all,”   the former Sadc executive secretary said.

Mugabe has persistently complained that he was unconstitutionally forced out of office by the military.

